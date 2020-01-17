USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.3105/10 keeps the upside limited

- USD/CAD stays above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement for over a week.
- 200-bar SMA, monthly top and December 18 low restrict immediate advances.
USD/CAD takes rounds to 1.3050 while heading into the European session on Friday. In doing so, the pair remains above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of its gradual decline from December 03 to January 01. However, prices fail to overcome an area including 200-bar SMA, monthly high and December 18 bottom.
In addition to the sustained trading above 23.6% Fibonacci retracement, normal conditions of 14-bar RSI also favor the pair’s another confrontation to 1.3105/10 resistance confluence area.
Should the quote manages to rise beyond 1.3110, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 1.3180 keeps the buyers caged before pushing them to 1.3280 horizontal area.
Alternatively, the bears will look for entry below 1.3030, comprising 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
As a result, 1.3000 and the current month low near 1.2940 could gain sellers’ attention.
USD/CAD four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additinal important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3049
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.304
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3059
|Daily SMA50
|1.3163
|Daily SMA100
|1.3188
|Daily SMA200
|1.3242
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3057
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3032
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3106
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2956
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2951
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3041
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3004
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3068
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3079
