USD/CAD Price Analysis: 1.2870/75 guards immediate upside

  • USD/CAD bears catch a breather around May 2018 lows.
  • An upside break of immediate falling channel favors corrective pullback.
  • 100-HMA, weekly resistance line probe the bulls, bears can eye for 1.2730.

USD/CAD seesaws around 1.2800 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The pair recently bounced off the lowest since May 22, 2018, after breaking a three-day-old falling trend channel.

However, an immediate resistance line from Friday, at 1.2812 now, restricts the quote’s retracement by press time amid normal RSI conditions.

Even if the USD/CAD buyers manage to cross the 1.2812 immediate upside hurdle, a joint of 100-HMA and a falling trend line from November 30, near 1.2870/75, becomes a tough nut to crack for them.

Meanwhile, the recent low near 1.2770 and the May 2018 bottom surrounding 1.2730 are likely to lure the USD/CAD bears during the fresh downside.

In a case where the pair ignores likely oversold RSI conditions around 1.2730, the 1.2700 round-figure and multiple tops near 1.2625/20 may gain market attention.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2801
Today Daily Change 22 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.17%
Today daily open 1.2779
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.302
Daily SMA50 1.3135
Daily SMA100 1.3195
Daily SMA200 1.3517
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2874
Previous Daily Low 1.2774
Previous Weekly High 1.301
Previous Weekly Low 1.2774
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2812
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2836
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.271
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2645
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2844
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2909
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2943

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

