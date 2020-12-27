USD/CAD Price Analysis: 100-HMA, weekly resistance line probe bulls around mid-1.2800s

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD consolidates corrective recovery from multi-month low amid quiet session.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained trading beyond 200-HMA favor buyers.

USD/CAD drops to 1.2853 during the early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the loonie pair drops below 100-HMA while staying under a falling trend line from December 21. It’s worth mentioning that the quote slumped to the lowest since April 2018 during the mid-December before bouncing off 1.2688 to 1.2957 from December 15 to 21.

However, USD/CAD bulls’ ability to dominate past-200-HMA, amid bullish MACD, suggests further upside of the pair.

Hence, the pair buyers are likely to confront 100-HMA and the stated resistance line, respectively around 1.2865 and 1.2890, to justify near-term strength in momentum.

It should be noted that the quote’s ability to cross 1.2890 needs validation from the 1.2900 threshold before directing USD/CAD prices toward the monthly peak near 1.2960.

Meanwhile, 200-HMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of December 15-21 upside, near 1.2800 and 1.2790 in that order, can challenge the USD/CAD sellers.

If at all the pullback lasts longer below 1.2790, the 1.2700 round-figure may offer an intermediate halt before highlighting the multi-month trough close to 1.2690.

USD/CAD hourly chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2854
Today Daily Change -12 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 1.2866
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2824
Daily SMA50 1.3002
Daily SMA100 1.3107
Daily SMA200 1.344
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.288
Previous Daily Low 1.2846
Previous Weekly High 1.2958
Previous Weekly Low 1.2786
Previous Monthly High 1.337
Previous Monthly Low 1.2923
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2859
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2848
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2814
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2882
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2898
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2916

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

