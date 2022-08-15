- USD/CAD remains sandwiched between key daily moving averages.
- Bulls extend previous gains amid a renewed uptick in the US dollar.
- WTI tumbles amid China concerns but a test of 200 DMA remains on the cards.
USD/CAD is consolidating gains just below the 1.2800 level, as bulls take a breather after the latest leg higher. The pair continues to find solace from tumbling WTI prices and a renewed uptick in the US dollar.
The common factor influencing the dollar as well as the WTI’s price action is the latest disappointing data from China, which has weighed negatively on risk sentiment. Traders keep their focus on Wednesday’s Canadian inflation data and the Fed minutes for a fresh directional move on the major.
From a short-term technical perspective, USD/CAD has edged higher to challenge the mildly bullish 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2801.
A sustained break above the latter will open doors for the additional upside towards the downward-sloping 21 DMA at 1.2852.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat beneath the midline, supporting the case for the downside.
A retest of the 200 DMA at 1.2747 remains inevitable should the pair witness renewed selling in the sessions ahead.
Daily closing below the 200 DMA support will initiate a fresh downtrend back towards the 1.2600 level.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2791
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2782
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2855
|Daily SMA50
|1.2883
|Daily SMA100
|1.2799
|Daily SMA200
|1.2746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2803
|Previous Daily Low
|1.274
|Previous Weekly High
|1.295
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2728
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2764
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2711
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2838
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
