  • USD/CAD remains sandwiched between key daily moving averages.
  • Bulls extend previous gains amid a renewed uptick in the US dollar.
  • WTI tumbles amid China concerns but a test of 200 DMA remains on the cards.

USD/CAD is consolidating gains just below the 1.2800 level, as bulls take a breather after the latest leg higher. The pair continues to find solace from tumbling WTI prices and a renewed uptick in the US dollar.

The common factor influencing the dollar as well as the WTI’s price action is the latest disappointing data from China, which has weighed negatively on risk sentiment. Traders keep their focus on Wednesday’s Canadian inflation data and the Fed minutes for a fresh directional move on the major.

From a short-term technical perspective, USD/CAD has edged higher to challenge the mildly bullish 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at 1.2801.

A sustained break above the latter will open doors for the additional upside towards the downward-sloping 21 DMA at 1.2852.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading flat beneath the midline, supporting the case for the downside.

A retest of the 200 DMA at 1.2747 remains inevitable should the pair witness renewed selling in the sessions ahead.

Daily closing below the 200 DMA support will initiate a fresh downtrend back towards the 1.2600 level.

USD/CAD: Daily chart

USD/CAD: Additional levels to consider

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2791
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.06
Today daily open 1.2782
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2855
Daily SMA50 1.2883
Daily SMA100 1.2799
Daily SMA200 1.2746
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2803
Previous Daily Low 1.274
Previous Weekly High 1.295
Previous Weekly Low 1.2728
Previous Monthly High 1.3224
Previous Monthly Low 1.2789
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2764
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2747
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2711
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2683
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.281
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2838
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pares intraday losses near 1.0250, Fed Minutes, EU recession in focus

EUR/USD pares intraday losses near 1.0250, Fed Minutes, EU recession in focus

EUR/USD licks its wounds as traders brace for the long week during early Monday morning in Europe. The major currency pair remains down for the second consecutive day while keeping eyes on the this week’s FOMC meeting minutes, as well as chatters surrounding the Eurozone recession.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD prints corrective pullback around 1.2150 ahead of key UK statistics, Fed Minutes

GBP/USD prints corrective pullback around 1.2150 ahead of key UK statistics, Fed Minutes

GBP/USD resists extending two-day downtrend despite recent inaction. BOE’s Bailey shows readiness for a ‘review’ on UK PM Candidate Truss’ criticism. UK employment, retail sales and inflation data to decorate calendar, Fed Minutes will be eyed too.

GBP/USD News

Gold closes the week above 50 DMA, what’s next? Premium

Gold closes the week above 50 DMA, what’s next?

Gold price is reversing Friday’s rebound above $1,800, as bears return at the start of the week. Buyers appear to lack follow-through upside momentum, as souring risk sentiment revives the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal.

Gold News

AVAX price exhaustion could lead to sizeable retracement, but for the better

AVAX price exhaustion could lead to sizeable retracement, but for the better

AVAX price is in a no man’s land and depending on how the altcoin reacts to a few barriers, investors can bet on its direction. But a minor retracement in the short-term seems likely given the current market conditions.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures