USD/CAD Price Analysis: 10-week-old support line, 200-DMA challenge bears

- USD/CAD remains pressured around two-week low, down for three consecutive days.
- Bearish MACD hints as further downside but key support line and DMA challenges bears.
- Bulls have multiple hurdles to cross for return.
USD/CAD bears attack 1.2600, refreshing intraday low, heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Loonie pair remains depressed after declining to the lowest since August 17 during the previous two-day downtrend.
Given the bearish MACD signals, USD/CAD is likely to remain pressured. However, an ascending support line from late June and 200-DMA, respectively around 1.2580 and 1.2540, become crucial levels to watch.
Should USD/CAD bears keep reins past 1.2540, odds of a further downturn towards July 30 lows near 1.2420 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, the corrective pullback will have to cross Friday’s top surrounding 1.2710 to convince buyers for another battle with a six-week-old horizontal resistance near 1.2810.
Although USD/CAD prices are likely to ease from 1.2810, any more upside won’t hesitate to challenge the yearly top, marked early in August, close to 1.2950.
To sum up, USD/CAD teases bears who await confirmation.
USD/CAD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|1.2606
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2602
|Daily SMA50
|1.2527
|Daily SMA100
|1.238
|Daily SMA200
|1.2541
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2634
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2574
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2834
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2579
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2808
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2575
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2544
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2636
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2697
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
