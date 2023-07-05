USD/CAD pressures upper 1.32s. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s technical outlook.
The upper 1.32 zone has capped recent advances
Solid gains for the USD on the day so far leave the USD/CAD pair retesting the upper 1.32 zone that has capped recent USD advances.
A little more technical momentum may be building under USD gains, suggesting an advance to the 1.3315/25 resistance zone is on the cards.
Support is 1.3211/10.
See – USD/CAD: Risks remain to the hawkish side for the BoC and the bullish side for the Loonie – HSBC
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains sidelined below 1.0900 amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD is keeping its narrow range below 1.0900 in the European morning. The US Dollar is underpinned by the safe-haven demand on renewed US-China trade issues, which is keeping investors on the edge. The pair awaits EU data and Fed Minutes for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2700, Fed minutes eyed for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot near 1.2700 early Wednesday, weighed by a modest US Dollar strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, economic woes and US-Sino trade tensions lend support to the Greenback. All eyes are on the Fed minutes for placing fresh directional bets.
Gold flat-lines below $1,930 level, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold price attracts some dip-buying near the $1,920 area and climbs to the top end of its intraday trading range during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD remains below the weekly high touched on Tuesday and currently trades around the $1,927-$1,928 region.
Bitcoin price stalls at $31,500, putting short-term BTC trader gains in jeopardy
Bitcoin price has been trading in a tight range for nearly two weeks now with no signs of resolution. But a closer look at the price action reveals a potential distribution pattern that could trigger a sharp correction soon.
Fed minutes and US NFP in focus
The second half of the trading week could be volatile for the US Dollar thanks to Wednesday's FOMC minutes and the US jobs report on Friday. Investors will closely scrutinize these key risk events for clues on whether the Fed will hike rates more than once to tame.