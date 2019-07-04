USD/CAD posts small daily gains near 1.3070

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Crude oil recovery loses momentum, WTI floats near $57.
  • US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate in tight range below 97.
  • Coming up: Employment data from both Canada and the U.S. on Friday.

Following Monday's recovery, the USD/CAD pair posted losses on Tuesday and Wednesday and touched its lowest level of 2019 at 1.3053. With the trading action turning subdues on Thursday, the pair staged a technical recovery and was last seen trading at 1.3070, adding 0.15% on a daily basis.

Despite the greenback's broad-based strength earlier this week, the commodity-sensitive loonie took advantage of rising crude oil prices and weighed on the pair. However, with the oil recovery losing its momentum today and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate retreating to $57 area, the pair rebounded from lows.

Moreover, the choppy trading action amid the Independence Day holiday paved the way for a technical correction in the pair.

On Friday, employment data from both Canada and the United States will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Previewing the NFP report, "The biggest issue is whether nonfarm's disappointment in May (+75k) was a flash in the pan or something that portends ongoing or intensifying weakness," Scotiabank analysts said.

"If it bounces higher, then it would be partial evidence to give the Fed some breathing room; by corollary, another disappointment would likely spook the Fed. Decided to go with +100k for nonfarm payroll."

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.307
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3236
Daily SMA50 1.3367
Daily SMA100 1.3347
Daily SMA200 1.3293
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.312
Previous Daily Low 1.3057
Previous Weekly High 1.3218
Previous Weekly Low 1.306
Previous Monthly High 1.3529
Previous Monthly Low 1.306
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3014
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2971
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3099
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

