USD/CAD posts small daily gains near 1.2770 as oil rally limits upside

- USD/CAD is fluctuating in a tight range below 1.2800 on Monday.
- WTI trades at its highest level in more than a year above $57.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 91.00.
The USD/CAD pair fell sharply on Friday and closed the week virtually unchanged. On Monday, the pair is struggling to make a decisive move in either direction and was last seen posting modest daily gains at 1.2772.
DXY edges higher after Friday's slump
The Canadian jobs revealed on Friday that the Unemployment Rate rose to 9.4% with the Net Change in Employment arriving at -212K in January. Despite the disappointing data, however, the selling pressure surrounding the greenback and rising crude oil prices caused USD/CAD to push lower ahead of the week.
After the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in January increased by 49K in January following December's decline of 227,000 (revised from 140,000) the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned south and lost more than 0.5%.
In the absence of significant macroeconomic data releases, the DXY is staging a technical correction, rising 0.15% at 91.18.
Meanwhile, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) closed every day in the positive territory last week and extended its rally into a sixth straight day on Monday, helping the commodity-related loonie stay resilient against the USD. At the moment, the WTI is trading at its highest level in more than a year at $57.50.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2773
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2746
|Daily SMA50
|1.2775
|Daily SMA100
|1.2977
|Daily SMA200
|1.3238
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2763
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2789
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2806
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2717
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2671
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2857
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2881
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.20 amid US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is trading well below 1.2050, marginally as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback. The Europan Sentix Investor Confidence missed with -0.2 points.
DOGE primed for a 90% bull run
Dogecoin price awaits a breakout from a consolidation pattern that could catapult it by 90%. Only one significant supply barrier sits ahead of DOGE. But if it closes above $0.059, prices will rise to $0.12.
XAU/USD climbs to two-day tops, beyond $1820 confluence hurdle
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the $1808 area and turned positive for the second consecutive session on Monday. The uptick pushed the commodity to two-day tops, around the $1823 region during the mid-European session.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates within a side-lined theme around the 91.00 neighbourhood at the beginning of the week.
The index alternates gains with losses around the 91.00 region on Monday amidst a narrow range trade and following Friday’s strong pullback after reaching new yearly peaks around 91.60.