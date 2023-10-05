USD/CAD posts modest gains around 1.3750, Canadian PMI, US Jobless Claims eyed

- USD/CAD trades in positive territory for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday.
- Selling pressure in oil prices dragged the commodity-linked Loonie lower.
- US ADP private payrolls for September came in below than expected.
- Traders will monitor Canadian Ivey PMI, and US Jobless Claims.
The USD/CAD pair extends its upside around the mid-1.3700s during the early Asian session on Thursday. A fall in oil prices exerts some selling pressure to the Canadian Dollar (USD) and supports the USD/CAD pair. Markets turn cautious ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday, with the US economy expected to create 170,000 jobs in September.
That said, a sell-off in oil prices dragged the commodity-linked Loonie lower as the country is the leading oil exporter to the US. Earlier this week, a data release showed that the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for September came in at 47.5 from 48.0 in the previous reading.
On the US Dollar front, US private payrolls for September rose by 89,000 from 180,000 in the previous reading, according to the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Thursday. This figure came in below the estimation of 153,000 and posted the lowest level since January 2021.
Meanwhile, the US ISM Services PMI dropped to 53.6 in September versus 54.5 prior, in line with the market consensus. In response to the data, the Greenback edges lower across the board. However, the bearish momentum in oil prices is offset by the US downbeat jobs data.
Looking ahead, market participants will monitor the release of US weekly Jobless Claims, Canadian trade data, and Canadian Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for September. On Friday, the US Nonfarm Payrolls will be closely watched, followed by the Canadian job reports. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3754
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.3745
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3553
|Daily SMA50
|1.3505
|Daily SMA100
|1.341
|Daily SMA200
|1.3461
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.378
|Previous Daily Low
|1.369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3585
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3417
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3694
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3379
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3746
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3725
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3697
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3649
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3608
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3786
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3828
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3876
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
