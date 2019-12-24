USD/CAD posts modest daily gains above 1.3160

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • WTI trades in tight range above $60 on Tuesday.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains near 97.80.
  • Coming up: Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index and weekly API data.

After moving sideways near 1.3150 for the majority of the day, the USD/CAD pair gained traction in the last hour and was last seen trading at 1.3164, adding 0.16% on a daily basis.

CAD weakened on disappointing GDP data

The data published by Statistics Canada on Monday showed that the Canadian real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% on a monthly basis in October and the pair rose to a daily high of 1.3177 with the initial market reaction but closed the day in virtually unchanged 1.3147 as the thin liquidity conditions ahead of Christmas break didn't allow the pair to make a decisive move in either direction. 

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Survey will be looked upon for fresh impetus but the pair is unlikely to react to the data. Ahead of this data, the US Dollar Index is up 0.12% on the day at 97.78, helping the pair to cling to its daily gains. There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Canada in the remainder of the week.

Additionally, the American Petroleum Institue will release its weekly crude oil stock report in the post-settlement trading hours. Ahead of this data, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is staying flat on the day at $60.55. 

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3164
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.315
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3211
Daily SMA50 1.3193
Daily SMA100 1.323
Daily SMA200 1.327
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3178
Previous Daily Low 1.3141
Previous Weekly High 1.3187
Previous Weekly Low 1.3102
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3163
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3155
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3134
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3098
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3171
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3193
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3208

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD remains depressed sub-1.1100 in pre-Xmas thin conditions

EUR/USD remains depressed sub-1.1100 in pre-Xmas thin conditions

EUR/USD is lacking directional bias, as it trades listless below 1.1100 in the European session, with little of relevance on the cards amid X-mas Eve thin market conditions.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks

GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks

GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading. 

GBP/USD News

Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull

Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull

The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.

Read more

Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level

Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level

Gold maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to seven-week tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour.

Gold News

USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s

USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s

The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-109.00s.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures