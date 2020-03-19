USD/CAD: Postrecession recovery to 1.40 by year-end – CBIC

Recessions at home and abroad are historically negatives for a cyclical currency like the Canadian dollar, as analysts at CBIC Capital Markets note.
Key quotes
“BoC rate cuts are fully priced-in, and the market is already assuming a recession in Canada, weakness in oil, and further news pointing to increases of Covid-19 in North America.”
“By June, while we’re likely to see spikes of weakness for the C$ in the interim, there could at least be some evidence of a cresting caseload, and perhaps a bottoming in oil, leaving dollar-Canada relatively flat to today’s levels at 1.45, with a postrecession recovery to 1.40 by year-end.”
“A continued trade and current account deficit in 2021 should push CAD back through 1.41.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
