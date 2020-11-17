USD/CAD pops up above 1.3100 with the loonie losing momentum

- USD/CAD bounces up from 1.3060 to reach session highs past 1.3100.
- The Canadian dollar retreats with oil prices on the back footing.
- Longer-term, the Canadian dollar is expected to be favoured by USD weakness – CitiBank.
The US dollar has broken higher during the North American trading session on Tuesday to regain lost ground against its Canadian counterpart after having depreciated about 0.5% over the last two days.
The loonie losses steam amid falling oil prices
Canadian dollar’s positive momentum has faltered on Tuesday, undermined by the decline on oil prices. The price of the West Texas Intermediate barrel has dropped nearly1.25% so far today hit by concerns about the impact of coronavirus lockdowns on global demand.
Higher hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine after the release of Moderna vaccine's promising test results and market speculation about a likely OPEC+ agreement to extend output cuts beyond January 2021 have failed to offset fears about the economic consequences of the escalating numbers of infections and deaths in Europe and the US.
The sourer market mood has reflected in equity markets. Wall Street is trading with moderate declines as Monday’s enthusiasm vanished; the Dow Jones Index loses 0.45%, with the S&P Index 0.2% down and the Nasdaq Index trading practically flat.
USD weakness might drive CAD higher in the mid-term – CitiBank
From a wider respective, the FX Analysis Team at CitiBank expects the Canadian dollar to appreciate steadily over the next months, as the US dollar loses ground: “The loonie has benefitted greatly from decreasing global uncertainty, as it trades high beta to risk-on; we expect this momentum to continue through 2021 and correspondingly a lower USD to be an important positive CAD driver. Besides, The Canadian government continues to support the economy. On the central bank front, the BoC has already paused some of their easing measures, which may also support CAD.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3095
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.315
|Daily SMA50
|1.3205
|Daily SMA100
|1.3276
|Daily SMA200
|1.3537
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3142
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3066
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2928
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3095
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3059
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3025
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2983
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3135
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3176
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3211
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
