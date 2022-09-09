- USD/CAD takes offers to renew weekly low, prints three-day downtrend.
- Market’s cautious optimism favors oil buyers, weighs on US Dollar Index.
- Canada’s August month employment data becomes important after BOC’s hawkish bias.
- Inflation data from China-US will be important for clear directions.
USD/CAD portrays a three-day downtrend as it renews the weekly low around 1.3050 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Loonie pair cheers firmer prices of Canada’s key export item WTI crude oil while also cheering the risk-on mood and broad US dollar pullback. However, the pair traders remain cautious ahead of the monthly jobs report from Ottawa.
WTI crude oil extends the previous day’s bounce off an eight-month low to $83.20 by the press time while the gains of S&P 500 Futures portray a risk-on mood amid a sluggish session.
That said, comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, signaling likely positive change in the US-China trade ties, seemed to have helped the market sentiment of late. Recently firmer US data and hopes that the global central bankers will be able to overcome inflation-led blow with a holistic approach and higher rates also seemed to have favored the market’s mood. On the contrary, the Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) piece challenges the optimism a bit by suggesting further hardships for China’s technology companies.
US Treasury Secretary Yellen raised hopes for softer inflation and US President Biden’s consideration to remove some tariffs on China. Talking about data, after recently firmer ISM PMIs and Goods Trade Balance, the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims slumped to the lowest levels since May, with the latest figures beyond 222K.
Previously, the European Central Bank (ECB) matched the market’s expectations by announcing a 75 basis point (bps) increase in the key rates while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that they need to act forthrightly and strongly on inflation, as reported by Reuters. Earlier in the week, the Bank of Canada (BOC) also announced a 0.75% rate increase and showed readiness to do more to fight inflation.
Looking forward, a likely positive Net Change in Employment, as well as no major negatives from Canadian Unemployment Rate, should help the USD/CAD bears amid the positive sentiment. However, next week’s US inflation data will be crucial for clear directions.
Technical analysis
USD/CAD bears attack a one-month-old ascending support line near 1.3060, after witnessing a daily closing below the 10-DMA, around 1.3110 by the press time. That said, impending bear cross on the MACD and RSI retreat to favor sellers targeting the 21-DMA level of 1.3020 and the 1.3000 threshold.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3056
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29%
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3018
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.2889
|Daily SMA200
|1.2784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3159
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
