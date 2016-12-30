USD/CAD plunges to two-week low near 1.3350

By Haresh Menghani

The USD/CAD pair traded with bearish bias for the sixth straight session and tumbled over 100-pips from session peak near 1.3460 region.

Currently trading around mid-1.3300s, testing two-week lows, possibilities of stops getting triggered on a decisive break below 1.3400 handle seems to be only factor collaborating to the pair's sharp slide during mid-European session. 

Even retreating crude oil prices, with WTI crude oil reversing majority of its daily gain, which tends to dent demand for the commodity-linked currency - Loonie, failed to provide any respite for bulls and the pair broke below 20-day SMA to its lowest level since Dec. 19.

Investors on Wednesday will remain focused on the release of minutes from the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting on Dec. 13-14 and would now be looked upon for fresh impetus for pair's near-term direction. 

Technical levels to watch

A follow through selling pressure below 1.3335 immediate support, leading to a subsequent break below 1.3315 support area, would turn the pair vulnerable to break below 1.3300 handle and head towards testing its next support near 1.3275-70 region. On the upside, 1.3365-70 area now becomes immediate hurdle above which a fresh bout of short-covering could boost the pair back towards an important support, now turned strong resistance, near 1.3400 handle.
 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 1.3372
100.0%80.0%20.0%020304050607080901000
  • 20% Bullish
  • 60% Bearish
  • 20% Sideways
Bias Bearish
1 Month
Avg Forecast 1.3432
100.0%66.0%44.0%04050607080901000
  • 44% Bullish
  • 22% Bearish
  • 33% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 1.3485
100.0%69.0%38.0%04050607080901000
  • 38% Bullish
  • 31% Bearish
  • 31% Sideways
Bias Bullish

 