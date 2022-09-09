- USD/CAD remains under intense selling pressure for the third successive day on Friday.
- Recovering oil prices underpin the loonie and exert pressure amid a heavy USD sell-off.
- Investors now eye Canadian employment details for some meaningful trading impetus.
The USD/CAD pair prolongs this week's sharp pullback from levels just above the 1.3200 mark and remains under intense selling pressure for the third successive day on Friday. The steep intraday descent drags spot prices below the 1.3000 psychological mark during the first half of the European session and is sponsored by a combination of factors.
Crude oil prices build on the previous day's modest bounce from a multi-month low amid growing worries about tight global supply. Against the backdrop of a symbolic output cut by OPEC+, Russia's threat to cut oil flows to any country that backs a price cap on its crude adds to market concerns and acts as a tailwind for the black liquid. This, in turn, underpins the commodity-linked loonie, which along with aggressive US dollar selling, exerts heavy downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair.
The risk-on impulse - as depicted by a generally positive tone around the equity markets - turns out to be a key factor weighing on the safe-haven buck. In fact, the USD Index, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of currencies, retreats further from a two-decade high touched earlier this week and dives to a fresh monthly low. That said, expectations that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace should help limit the USD downside.
In fact, the implied odds for a 75 bps Fed rate hike move in September now stands at 85%. The bets were reaffirmed by the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, reiterating the central bank's strong commitment to bringing inflation down. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and should act as a tailwind for the USD. Furthermore, concerns that a deeper global economic downturn will hurt fuel demand should cap oil prices and lend some support to the USD/CAD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the monthly Canadian employment figures, due later during the early North American session. This, along with oil price dynamics, will influence the Canadian dollar and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Traders will further take cues from scheduled speeches by Fed officials. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the market risk sentiment will drive the USD demand, allowing traders to grab short-term opportunities around the pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2991
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0103
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.79
|Today daily open
|1.3094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3018
|Daily SMA50
|1.2952
|Daily SMA100
|1.2889
|Daily SMA200
|1.2784
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3159
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2972
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3141
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3109
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3028
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3143
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3192
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0050 as DXY starts to erase its losses
EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined to the 1.0050 area heading into the American session. Following the earlier decline, the US Dollar Index started to erase its losses, making it difficult for EUR/USD to push higher ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD declines toward 1.1550 on BoE announcement
GBP/USD reversed its direction following the earlier rally and declined toward 1.1550. The Bank of England announced on Friday that is has postponed next week's rate decision by a week, forcing investors to adopt a cautious stance.
Gold rises to more than one-week high amid heavy USD selling
Gold attracts fresh buying on the last day of the week and climbs to a nearly two-week high during the early part of the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed just below the $1,730 level and is looking to build on its recent bounce from the lowest level since July 21 touched last week.
Cardano buy opportunity before the Vasil hard fork kicks in
Vasil hard fork is scheduled for September 22. Analysts evaluated Cardano’s potential to climb above all-time highs of $3.01 ahead of the massive event.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: Dollar soars, so earnings head for floor
Equities moved higher on Wednesday in apparent aloofness at what was happening in the rest of the market. Oil prices fell sharply, and the dollar gained again.