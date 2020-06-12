USD/CAD plummets to daily lows, around mid-1.3500s

- USD/CAD witnessed a sharp intraday pullback from near two-week tops.
- A subdued USD price action seemed to have prompted some profit-taking.
- The downfall seemed rather unaffected by the ongoing fall in crude prices.
The USD/CAD pair added to its intraday weakness and weakened further below the 1.3600 mark during the early European session.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to near two-week tops, rather witnessed some long-unwinding trade and has eroded a part of the previous session's strong rally of over 230 pips. A subdued US dollar demand seemed to be the only factors prompting some profit-taking on the last day of the week, albeit a sharp fall in crude oil prices might help limit deeper losses for the pair.
The overnight USD positive move lacked any strong follow-through amid a solid bounce in the US equity futures. However, the possibility of renewed lockdowns to curb the second wave of coronavirus outbreak seemed to have dampened prospects for a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This, in turn, should keep a lid on the upbeat market mood and continue underpinning the USD's safe-haven demand.
Meanwhile, the intraday pullback seemed unaffected by a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to weigh on the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. Oil prices extended this week's retracement slide and dropped another 2.5-3.0% on Friday on the back of fading optimism about a swift recovery in demand in the US – the world's biggest consumer of crude and fuel.
The USD/CAD pair was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the very important 200-day SMA, and any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
Market participants now look forward to the release of the preliminary June Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index from the US. The data along with the broader market risk sentiment might influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3572
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.3629
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3713
|Daily SMA50
|1.3911
|Daily SMA100
|1.3756
|Daily SMA200
|1.3467
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3632
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3398
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3319
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.324
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3708
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3787
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3942
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
