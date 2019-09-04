USD/CAD plummets below 1.3300 handle, fresh lows post-BoC

- BoC maintains status-quo and leaves interest rates unchanged at 1.75%.
- Absent dovish signals/bullish Oil prices provided a strong boost to Loonie.
The USD/CAD pair tumbled to fresh session lows, breaking below the 1.3300 handle, or weekly lows in a knee-jerk reaction to the latest BoC monetary policy update.
Having consolidated in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session, the pair met with some aggressive supply in the last hour after the Bank of Canada (BoC), as was widely expected, left interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its September policy meeting.
Meanwhile, the fact that the accompanying monetary policy statement had little in terms of indicating a dovish shift by the Canadian central bank, coupled with a strong intraday rally in Crude Oil prices lifted the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and exerted some pressure on the major.
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and remained on the defensive amid firming speculations that the Fed might ease more aggressively at its upcoming meeting later this month, which did little to stall the pair's sharp intraday slide.
Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 1.3300 round figure mark might have further aggravated the bearish pressure and now sets the stage for an extension of the pair's retracement slide from 2-1/2 month tops set in the previous session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3329
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.3336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3287
|Daily SMA50
|1.3187
|Daily SMA100
|1.3294
|Daily SMA200
|1.3317
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3384
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3322
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3224
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3346
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3345
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3311
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3285
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3249
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3373
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3435
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
