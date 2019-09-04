USD/CAD plummets below 1.3300 handle, fresh lows post-BoC

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • BoC maintains status-quo and leaves interest rates unchanged at 1.75%.
  • Absent dovish signals/bullish Oil prices provided a strong boost to Loonie.

The USD/CAD pair tumbled to fresh session lows, breaking below the 1.3300 handle, or weekly lows in a knee-jerk reaction to the latest BoC monetary policy update.
 
Having consolidated in a narrow trading band through the mid-European session, the pair met with some aggressive supply in the last hour after the Bank of Canada (BoC), as was widely expected, left interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its September policy meeting.
 
Meanwhile, the fact that the accompanying monetary policy statement had little in terms of indicating a dovish shift by the Canadian central bank, coupled with a strong intraday rally in Crude Oil prices lifted the commodity-linked currency - Loonie and exerted some pressure on the major.
 
On the other hand, the US Dollar failed to capitalize on a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and remained on the defensive amid firming speculations that the Fed might ease more aggressively at its upcoming meeting later this month, which did little to stall the pair's sharp intraday slide.
 
Adding to this, possibilities of some short-term trading stops being triggered on a sustained break below the 1.3300 round figure mark might have further aggravated the bearish pressure and now sets the stage for an extension of the pair's retracement slide from 2-1/2 month tops set in the previous session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3329
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.3336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3287
Daily SMA50 1.3187
Daily SMA100 1.3294
Daily SMA200 1.3317
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3384
Previous Daily Low 1.3322
Previous Weekly High 1.3334
Previous Weekly Low 1.3224
Previous Monthly High 1.3346
Previous Monthly Low 1.3178
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.336
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3345
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3311
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3285
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3249
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3373
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3409
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3435

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness

EUR/USD rises above 1.10 amid Lagarde's testimony, USD weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, extending its gains. Incoming ECB President Lagarde said there is a need for accommodative monetary policy. The US dollar is on the back foot after weak data.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade

GBP/USD rallies toward 1.22 as chances of hard-Brexit fade

GBP/USD is closer to 1.22 up some 100 pips. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

USD/JPY: consolidation continues

Japan’s Services PMI improved to 53.3 in August, missed the market’s expectations. The dollar remains pressured by the poor ISM Manufacturing PMI released Tuesday. USD/JPY at neutral ground, although long-term bearish perspective still valid.

USD/JPY News

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold flirting with daily lows, below $1540 level

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1535 region.

Gold News

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptos remain bullish ahead of imminent SolidX, VanEck ETF launch

Cryptocurrencies have consolidated their gains ahead of Thursday's ETF launch. The technical picture remains bullish for digital coins. Here are the next levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  