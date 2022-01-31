- The USD/CAD strengthens despite flat US crude oil prices, as the greenback remains offered.
- Fed speakers crossing the wires failed to lift the US dollar.
- USD/CAD Technical Outlook: Upward biased, but if bears break below the 100-DMA, would expose the 200-DMA.
In the North American sesión, the USD/CAD falls for the first time in four straight trading days, losses 0.60%. At press time, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2697. European and US cash equity indices gain, except for the Dow Jones, barely down 0.02%. In the FX complex, the commodity currencies led by the AUD, the NZD, and the CAD, are gaining between 0.60% and 1%, to the detriment of the USD and the JPY.
In the meantime, the Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude oil benchmark is trading at $86.71, barely up 0.02%, a tailwind for the Loonie. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value versus a basket of six rivals, falls sharply more than 0.50%, sitting at 96.75.
Fed speakers crossing the wires fail to boost the greenback
During the weekend, Atlanta’s Fed President Raphael Bostic expressed that he foresees at least three rate hikes, beginning in March, but further noted that the Federal Reserve would increase 50 basis points if inflations remain “stubbornly high,” according to the FT.
Meanwhile, crossing the wires, Fed’s Daily said that “inflation is too high,” but at the same time noted that labor market recovery is uneven. Regarding monetary policy, she noted that the Fed is “not behind the curve at all.” Furthermore said that she “does not want to ratchet up the rates so quickly that it bridles growth to mouch.” Daly further added that if the US central bank gets to 1.25% in the Federal Funds Rate (FFR) by the end of the year, “that is quite a bit of tightening, but still supporting the economy.”
The Canadian economic docket features the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December, which came at 0.7% on its monthly reading, higher than the 0.1% in November. Regarding the annually based figure, it rose by 16.1%, lower than the 17.1%.
Meanwhile, Esther George, and Raphael Bostic, Federal Reserve Presidents, would cross the wires around 17:40GMT, and 18:30 GMT, respectively. Any hints regarding balance sheet reduction and rate hikes could be taken from their words.
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CAD daily chart is upward biased at press time, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMAs) residing above the spot price. However, the 50-DMA is under heavy pressure, lying at 1.2711 gave way to CAD bulls, which try to reclaim control, but they will need to break under the 100-DMA at 1.2620 to have a shot at the 200-DMA at 1.2503.
On the flip side, if USD bulls reclaim the 1.2700 figure, that would expose the USD/CAD to upward pressure. The first resistance would be January 28, a daily high at 1.2797, followed by December 3, 2021, a high at .12854, and then 1.2900.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2697
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|1.2773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2626
|Daily SMA50
|1.2715
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2797
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2713
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2797
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2745
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the upside, advances above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery as the US session develops, currently trading above 1.1200. The dollar corrects lower as stocks manage to post some gains while government bond yields held within familiar levels. Mixed European data limits gains ahead of critical ECB’s monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold Price Forecast: Corrective advance capped by selling interest aligned at around $1,800 Premium
Spot gold is up this Monday, trading around $1,797 a troy ounce, after peaking at $1,799.71 ahead of the US opening. Demand for the American dollar paused after the sharp post-Fed appreciation that left the currency in overbought territory against most major rivals.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.