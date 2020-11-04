USD/CAD: Picks up bids above 1.3200 with eyes on US election polls

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD bounces off 1.3215, snapped three-day downtrend earlier in Asia.
  • Although Florida loves Trump, Biden inches closer to 270 required majority votes.
  • Final results will take two more days, increased uncertainty can favor USD.
  • Scheduled economics from the US, Canada will offer intermediate moves, election updates to keep the driver’s seat.

USD/CAD extends recovery moves from 1.3215 while rising to 1.3240, up 0.70% intraday, during the pre-European trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Loonie pair part ways from the last three days’ declines as the US dollar regains amid US election polls.

Although Trump’s victory in Ohio offers a tough fight to the Democrats, his rival Joe Biden has 223 votes versus 270 required for a win, which in turn keeps the global markets hopeful of a blue wave. Traders cheer hopes of heavy stimulus if the Democratic Party dominates the US Congress amid mixed clues.

However, the US dollar index (DXY) remains positive after marking a notable comeback in Asia. Prices of WTI crude oil, Canada’s main export, trim the initial gains while staying below $39.00, up 1.35% by press time.

Risk barometers like S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yields fizzle the recent upside momentum.

Although the US election updates are likely to keep the driver’s seat, monthly trade numbers from the US and Canada will join the American ADP Employment Change figures for October to offer intermediate moves.

Technical analysis

USD/CAD bears will have to conquer the two-month-old support line, at 1.3100 now, to retake the controls.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3234
Today Daily Change 82 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.62%
Today daily open 1.3152
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3193
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3323
Daily SMA200 1.3546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3234
Previous Daily Low 1.3104
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3185
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3294
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3353

 

 

