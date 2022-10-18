USD/CAD pares the biggest daily loss in two weeks above 1.3700 as US dollar rebounds, crude oil drops

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Join Telegram
  • USD/CAD takes the bids to renew intraday high, extends bounce off one-week low.
  • Hawkish Fed bets, easing risk-on mood underpin the DXY rebound.
  • Hopes of US SPR release exert downside pressure on oil prices.
  • Second-tier US/Canadian statistics can entertain traders, risk catalysts are the key to bull’s return.

USD/CAD refreshes intraday top around 1.3740 as markets reassess the week-start optimism amid a lack of data/events, as well as fears of intervention by major central banks. Also exerting downside pressure on the Loonie pair during Tuesday’s Asian session could be the hawkish Fed bets and the softer oil prices, Canada’s key export item.

US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers to 112.20 while paring the biggest daily fall in two weeks. That said, CME’s FedWatch Tool prints a nearly 95% chance of a 75 bps Fed rate hike in November. In doing so, the tool might have taken clues from upbeat comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, suggesting a strong US jobs market, as well as upbeat US inflation expectations as per the 10-year and 5-year breakeven inflation rates per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data.

It should be noted that China’s zero-covid policy, delaying of the key data/events and determination to defend the might of taking control in Hong Kong and Taiwan also underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand.

Elsewhere, talks that the White House is up for releasing oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) seem to weigh on the WTI crude oil prices. With this, the black gold prints 0.40% intraday losses around $84.40 by the press time.

Talking about the risk catalysts, S&P 500 Futures track Wall Street’s gains but the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat to 3.99%, which in turn favors the US Dollar Index (DXY) buyers of late.

Looking ahead, headlines from the UK will be important for the USD/CAD traders as the same propelled the market’s risk-on mood and favored DXY bears the previous day. Also important will be the second-tier housing data from the US and Canada.

Overall, USD/CAD is likely to remain firmer but the bulls will need a strong catalyst to convince markets.

Technical analysis

Despite the latest rebound, the USD/CAD remains below a five-week-old resistance line, previous support around 1.3815, which in turn keeps the sellers hopeful.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3736
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 1.3716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3674
Daily SMA50 1.3287
Daily SMA100 1.3078
Daily SMA200 1.2887
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3885
Previous Daily Low 1.3699
Previous Weekly High 1.3978
Previous Weekly Low 1.3703
Previous Monthly High 1.3838
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.377
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3814
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3649
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3581
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3463
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3834
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3952
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.402

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops back below 0.6300 as US dollar recovers

AUD/USD drops back below 0.6300 as US dollar recovers

AUD/USD is easing back below 0.6300, as the US dollar attempts a recovery in Asia this Tuesday, despite a better market mood. The aussie struggles even after upbeat comments from the RBA policymakers and minutes favored the bulls. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00

USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00

USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields. 

USD/JPY News

Gold retreats towards $1,640 support as risk-on mood fades

Gold retreats towards $1,640 support as risk-on mood fades

Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives.

Gold News

Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally

Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally

Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210. 

Read more

How else to figure out what the market will do next?

How else to figure out what the market will do next?

Bottom line, again its seems obvious that the dollar can rise alongside rising yields and an aggressive Fed, with two 75 bp hikes now expected before Christmas. That doesn’t mean we won’t get some profit-taking and/or short-covering in other currencies, as we see in sterling now. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures