USD/CAD pares intraday recovery gains, holds above 1.3000 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • A modest USD uptick assisted USD/CAD to gain some positive traction on Tuesday.
  • A fresh leg down in the US bond yields held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
  • Bullish oil prices underpinned the loonie and collaborated towards capping the pair.

The USD/CAD pair added to its gains and refreshed daily tops, around mid-1.3000s during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3015-20 region, nearly unchanged for the day.

Following a brief consolidation through the first half of the trading action on Tuesday, the pair managed to regain some traction and built on the overnight rebound from nine-month lows. The uptick was supported by the emergence of some buying around the US dollar. However, a positive tone around crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and capped the upside for the USD/CAD pair.

Despite a promising development in late-stage COVID-19 vaccine, investors remained sceptic about the efficacy and the length of immunity provided. The nervousness drove some haven flows towards the greenback, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the USD/CAD pair. That said, a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields held the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

Meanwhile, Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine announcement on Monday raised hopes for a swift recovery in the global fuel demand. This was evident from some follow-through positive move in crude oil prices, which further collaborated towards capping gains for the USD/CAD pair. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair has bottomed out and positioning for any further appreciating move.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release on Monday, either from the US or Canada, leaving the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the USD/oil price dynamics. Apart from this, speeches by FOMC members will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3034
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.3013
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.317
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3303
Daily SMA200 1.3542
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3055
Previous Daily Low 1.2928
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3007
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2943
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2872
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2816
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.307
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3126
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3197

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

