USD/CAD pares intraday losses to monthly lows, moves back above 1.2500 mark

- USD/CAD witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Thursday.
- A modest USD rebound, a pullback in crude oil prices helped limit the downside, at least for now.
- Upbeat US macro releases failed to impress bullish traders or provide any meaningful impetus.
The USD/CAD pair recovered a major part of its early lost ground to monthly lows and was last seen trading with only modest losses, just above the key 1.2500 psychological mark.
The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the 1.2625-30 heavy supply zone and remained depressed for the third consecutive session on Thursday. The downward momentum pushed the USD/CAD pair further below the key 1.2500 psychological mark, to the lowest level since March 22.
However, a modest US dollar rebound from four-week lows assisted the USD/CAD pair to find some support near the 1.2475 region and recovery around 30-40 pips from daily swing lows. The USD found additional support from mostly upbeat US macro releases, though lacked any strong follow-through.
Investors have started looking through the headline-grabbing numbers as transitory and seem convinced that the Fed will keep rates low for a longer period. This was evident from the continuous decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which capped any meaningful gains for the greenback.
On the other hand, the disappointing release of Canadian Manufacturing Sales data for March and an intraday pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie. This might hold bearish traders from placing aggressive bets and help limit the downside for the USD/CAD pair.
From a technical perspective, the intraday slide below the 1.2500 level marked a bearish break through a short-term trading range. Hence, any attempted recovery could be seen as a selling opportunity, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the USD/CAD pair remains down.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2509
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2559
|Daily SMA50
|1.2604
|Daily SMA100
|1.2694
|Daily SMA200
|1.2967
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
