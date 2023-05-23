USD/CAD pares intraday losses near 1.3500 amid upbeat USD, pullback in Oil price

- USD/CAD picks up bids to recover from intraday low, remains sluggish for third consecutive day.
- Oil price retreat recently weighs on Loonie pair even as US Dollar grinds higher.
- May’s monthly PMIs for US, Oil inventory data eyed for clear directions.
USD/CAD recovers from the intraday low of 1.3485 as US Dollar rebound joins downbeat Oil prices early Tuesday in Europe. That said, the Loonie pair remains indecisive around 1.3500 by the press time.
US Dollar Index (DXY) grinds higher around 103.30 during the two-day uptrend by the press time. With this, the USD/CAD pair bears the burden of the firmer US Dollar amid hopes of avoiding the US default, despite US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s failure to offer a deal to avoid the debt ceiling expiry during the latest negotiations.
Apart from the US debt ceiling concerns, the recent run-up in the odds favoring the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.25% rate hike in June, as well as no rate cuts in 2023, versus the Bank of Canada’s (BoC) dovish hike, also keeps the USD/CAD bulls hopeful.
On the other hand, the WTI crude oil price retreats to $72.00, reversing the week-start gains amid a firmer US Dollar and expectations that the geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia and China, coupled with the hawkish central bank's expectations may weigh on the economic transition and the energy demand. It should be noted, however, that the black gold’s weakness appears limited amid the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) expectations suggesting a fall in the Oil supplies by almost 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half (H2) of the year.
While portraying the mood, S&P500 Futures remain mildly bid near 4,210, up for the second consecutive day as it reverses Friday’s pullback from a nine-month high. With the upbeat US stock Futures, as well as the mildly positive performance of Wall Street, the benchmark 10-year and two-year US Treasury bond yields pause a five-day uptrend at the highest levels in two months.
Looking forward, the US S&P Global PMIs for May and Canadian Industrial Production for April may entertain the USD/CAD traders as the full markets return. Also important to watch will be the weekly Oil inventories and updates surrounding the US debt ceiling.
Technical analysis
Back-to-back Doji candlesticks on the daily chart of the USD/CAD join steady RSI (14) to portray the latest indecision among the Loonie pair traders.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3505
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|1.3505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.351
|Daily SMA50
|1.3536
|Daily SMA100
|1.3509
|Daily SMA200
|1.348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3519
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3485
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3568
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3404
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3668
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3301
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3506
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3498
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3487
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3453
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3555
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
