USD/CAD pares intraday losses, bulls have the upper hand around mid-1.2700s

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to attract some buying near the 1.2720 area.
- Retreating crude oil prices undermined the loonie and extended some support to the pair.
- The Fed’s hawkish stance, the risk-off impulse drove some haven flows towards the USD.
The USD/CAD pair trimmed a part of its intraday losses and was last seen hovering around mid-1.2700s heading into the North American session.
A combination of supporting factors assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2720 area on Monday, though the uptick lacked bullish conviction or a strong follow-through. An intraday pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie. Apart from this, the not so hawkish Bank of Canada rate decision to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged last week continued weighing on the Canadian dollar and extended some support to the USD/CAD pair.
On the other hand, the prospects for a faster policy tightening by the Fed remained supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and acted as a tailwind for the US dollar. This, along with a fresh leg down in the equity markets, helped revive demand for the safe-haven greenback. That said, the flattening of the US Treasury yield curve held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
Hawkish comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic over the weekend bolstered bets of aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and dampened future growth expectations. This is playing out in the money markets, where the spread between two and ten-year US government bonds fell below 59 bps for the first time since early November. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for the resumption of the USD/CAD pair's recent move up from over two-month low, around mid-1.2400s set last week.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Chicago PMI. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the USD/CAD pair. Apart from this, traders will take cues from oil price dynamics to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2756
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2773
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2626
|Daily SMA50
|1.2715
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2506
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2797
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2713
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2797
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2554
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2765
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2745
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2725
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2809
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2845
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2893
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD losses momentum and hovers around 1.1150
EUR/USD staged a nice bounce at the weekly opening, but demand for the greenback resumed early US session. Eurozone Prelim GDP met estimates with 0.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The ECB and NFP will be the key highlights.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold: Battle lines well-mapped around $1,800 ahead of key event risks
Gold price has kicked off a busy week on a wrong footing, as the Fed’s hawkishness continues to play out strong. Further, the RBA and BOE are expected to deliver a hawkish stance at their monetary policy meetings this week.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB upside potential capped at $0.0000251
Shiba Inu price has sliced through significant support levels during its recent flash crash and is now consolidating. Investors can expect SHIB to see a relief rally emerging off the immediate foothold.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.