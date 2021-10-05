USD/CAD pares intraday gains, up little around 1.2600 mark

- USD/CAD gained some positive traction on Tuesday, though lacked strong follow-through.
- Bullish oil prices continued underpinning the loonie and acted as a headwind for the pair.
- A goodish pickup in the USD demand extended support and limited any meaningful slide.
The USD/CAD pair surrendered a major part of its intraday gains and was last seen trading around the 1.2600 mark, up over 0.10% for the day.
The pair struggled to capitalize on its early positive move and witnessed some selling near the 1.2630 area amid bullish crude oil prices, which tend to underpin the commodity-linked loonie. Oil prices remained well supported near seven-year tops after OPEC and its allies – collectively known as OPEC+ – decided on Monday to keep a cap on crude supplies.
OPEC+ was concerned that a fourth global wave of COVID-19 infections could hit the demand recovery and shrugged off the international calls to boost output. This, to some extent, was offset by a goodish pickup in the US dollar strength, which extended some support to the USD/CAD pair and helped limit any meaningful slide, at least for the time being.
The USD continued drawing support from firming market expectations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus. The markets also seem to have started pricing in the possibility of an interest rate hike in 2022. Apart from this, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields might continue to act as a tailwind for the greenback.
That said, a solid rebound in the equity markets held traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the safe-haven USD. The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction ahead of this week's release of the closely watched monthly jobs report from the US (NFP) and Canada, both due on Friday.
In the meantime, traders might take cues from Tuesday's release of the US ISM Services PMI. This, along with the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Randal Quarles, will influence the USD. Apart from this, oil price dynamics would further assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2603
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2691
|Daily SMA50
|1.2626
|Daily SMA100
|1.2464
|Daily SMA200
|1.2518
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2655
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2558
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2775
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2594
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2896
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2494
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2504
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2644
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.274
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
