USD/CAD pares early losses, trades modestly above 1.3400

- USD/CAD rose above 1.3400 ahead of American session.
- WTI fails to build on Monday's gains, retreats toward $40.
- US Dollar Index recovers above 93.50 on Tuesday.
The USD/CAD pair registered small losses and closed at 1.3390 on Monday. Although the pair continued to edge lower during the first half of the day on Tuesday, it reversed its direction in the last hour and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3408.
Eyes on mid-tier US and Canada data
The renewed selling pressure surrounding crude oil seems to be making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against its rivals on Tuesday. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 1.3% on the day at $40.24.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is starting to push higher ahead of the American session, allowing USD/CAD to cling to its modest daily gains.
The US economic docket will feature ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data on Tuesday. Moreover, the IHS Markit will release its Manufacturing PMI report for Canada. Market participants expect the economic activity in Canada's manufacturing sector to continue to contract in July. If the data surprises to the upside and arrives above the 50 threshold, we could see the CAD gather strength and drag USD/CAD lower.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3405
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.3391
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3486
|Daily SMA50
|1.3543
|Daily SMA100
|1.3816
|Daily SMA200
|1.3526
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3451
|Previous Daily Low
|1.338
|Previous Weekly High
|1.346
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3331
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3331
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3408
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3424
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3364
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3293
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3435
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3478
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3505
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited.
Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce
Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather
GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.
BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000
Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract.
WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00
WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.