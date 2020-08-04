USD/CAD pares early losses, trades modestly above 1.3400

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD rose above 1.3400 ahead of American session.
  • WTI fails to build on Monday's gains, retreats toward $40.
  • US Dollar Index recovers above 93.50 on Tuesday.

The USD/CAD pair registered small losses and closed at 1.3390 on Monday. Although the pair continued to edge lower during the first half of the day on Tuesday, it reversed its direction in the last hour and was last seen gaining 0.15% on a daily basis at 1.3408.

Eyes on mid-tier US and Canada data

The renewed selling pressure surrounding crude oil seems to be making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against its rivals on Tuesday. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is down 1.3% on the day at $40.24.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is starting to push higher ahead of the American session, allowing USD/CAD to cling to its modest daily gains. 

The US economic docket will feature ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism data on Tuesday. Moreover, the IHS Markit will release its Manufacturing PMI report for Canada. Market participants expect the economic activity in Canada's manufacturing sector to continue to contract in July. If the data surprises to the upside and arrives above the 50 threshold, we could see the CAD gather strength and drag USD/CAD lower.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3405
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.3391
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3486
Daily SMA50 1.3543
Daily SMA100 1.3816
Daily SMA200 1.3526
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3451
Previous Daily Low 1.338
Previous Weekly High 1.346
Previous Weekly Low 1.3331
Previous Monthly High 1.3646
Previous Monthly Low 1.3331
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3408
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3424
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3364
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3337
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3293
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3435
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3478
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3505

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1750 amid low US yields

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, off the lows, as weak American ten-year yields weigh on the dollar. US factory orders beat estimates and coronavirus statistics are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Spot Gold breaks $2000 per ounce

Gold has pushed over 1% higher to break the psychological $2K level. Ever since the all-time high was broken on 27th July it seemed like it was only a matter of time.

Gold News

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD bounces off 1.30 as the dollar takes a breather

GBP/USD has bounced off 1.30 as the dollar pares some of its gains and as concerns around the UK coronavirus situation mount. A lockdown in London is a remote possibility but still on the cards.

GBP/USD News

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

BTC/USD is ready for another attempt at cracking $12,000

Bitcoin has been somewhat flat in the past two days after a dip to $10,583 caused by someone placing several large orders on Binance’s quarterly futures contract. 

Read more

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI: Bulls await API data to attack $41.00

WTI struggles to extend recovery moves from $40.74 beyond $41.00. Virus woes join OPEC output increase to combat drop in Russian oil production. US Factory Orders, API inventories will be the key.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures