USD/CAD pares early losses, looks to post modest daily gains around 1.2540

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD remains on track to close the day in positive territory.
  • US Dollar Index moves sideways below 91.70 after US data.
  • Crude oil prices rise for the fourth straight day.

The USD/CAD pair fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks at 1.2474 but managed to stage a rebound in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.2540. 

Data confirm robust recovery in US

The selling pressure surrounding the greenback and rising crude oil prices weighed on USD/CAD during the European trading hours. However, the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helped the USD stay resilient against its rivals despite the sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields.

The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales surged by 9.8% in March following February's decline of 2.7%. This print surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 5.9%. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level in a year at 576,000. The US Dollar Index is currently virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 91.65.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up nearly 1% at $63.30, making it difficult for the pair to push higher by providing a boost to the commodity-related loonie.

On Friday, February Wholesale Sales will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. Housing Starts and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2538
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.252
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2559
Daily SMA50 1.2604
Daily SMA100 1.2694
Daily SMA200 1.2967
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2576
Previous Daily Low 1.25
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2529
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2547
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2488
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2456
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2412
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2564
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2608
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

