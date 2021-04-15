USD/CAD pares early losses, looks to post modest daily gains around 1.2540

- USD/CAD remains on track to close the day in positive territory.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways below 91.70 after US data.
- Crude oil prices rise for the fourth straight day.
The USD/CAD pair fell to its lowest level in more than three weeks at 1.2474 but managed to stage a rebound in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was up 0.15% on the day at 1.2540.
Data confirm robust recovery in US
The selling pressure surrounding the greenback and rising crude oil prices weighed on USD/CAD during the European trading hours. However, the upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US helped the USD stay resilient against its rivals despite the sharp decline seen in the US Treasury bond yields.
The US Census Bureau reported that Retail Sales surged by 9.8% in March following February's decline of 2.7%. This print surpassed the market expectation for an increase of 5.9%. Additionally, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to the lowest level in a year at 576,000. The US Dollar Index is currently virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 91.65.
On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is up nearly 1% at $63.30, making it difficult for the pair to push higher by providing a boost to the commodity-related loonie.
On Friday, February Wholesale Sales will be featured in the Canadian economic docket. Housing Starts and the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus as well.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2538
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.252
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2559
|Daily SMA50
|1.2604
|Daily SMA100
|1.2694
|Daily SMA200
|1.2967
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2576
|Previous Daily Low
|1.25
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2635
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2547
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2488
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2456
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2564
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2608
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
