USD/CAD pares early gains, turns flat near 1.3030

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD moves sideways in a narrow band above 1.3000.
  • Crude oil prices continue to rise for the third straight day.
  • US Dollar Index closes in on 93.00 ahead of American session.

Following Monday's sharp drop, the USD/CAD pair staged a modest rebound and closed in the positive territory on Tuesday. Although the pair advanced to a daily high of 1.3157 on Wednesday, it struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and erased its daily gains. As of writing, USD/CAD was trading flat on the day near 1.3030.

WTI climbs to fresh multi-week highs

Rising crude oil prices continue to support the commodity-related loonie. Boosted by heightened optimism for a steady recovery in global energy demand after Pfizer's announcement on Monday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained more than 10% in the first two days of the week. The WTI extended its rally into a third straight day on Wednesday and was last seen trading at its highest level since early September at $42.87, rising 2.5% on the day.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is pushing higher toward 93.00, limiting USD/CAD's downside. There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases featured in the American docket and the trading action is expected to remain subdued due to the Veterans Day holiday in the US and Remembrance Day holiday in Canada. 

On Thursday, the US Department of Labor will release its weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and the US Census Bureau will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for October.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3035
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.3039
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3165
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3298
Daily SMA200 1.3541
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3051
Previous Daily Low 1.2985
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3026
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.301
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2999
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2959
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2933
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3065
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3131

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime

GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime

GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Covid headlines are also in play.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 amid ECB comments, covid concerns

EUR/USD falls below 1.18 amid ECB comments, covid concerns

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18 as ECB member Knot reiterated intentions to add stimulus in December. His boss Lagarde speaks later. Concerns about the increase in Europe's covid cases is weighing.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level

XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level

Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.

Gold news

Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down

Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down

The company announced that it was having service outage issues for Ethereum Mainnet API. The team is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, several cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers were forced to suspend ETH withdrawals until the situation clarifies.

Read more

WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw

WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw

The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures