USD/CAD pares early gains, returns to 1.3160 area ahead of mid-tier data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate above 97.
  • WTI inches higher above $60 ahead of API data.
  • Manufacturing Shipments is expected to recover to 0% in Canada.

After slumping to its lowest level in more than a month at 1.3113 on Monday, the USD/CAD staged a decisive recovery and stretched higher towards the 1.3200 handle before losing its momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3162, up 0.09% on a daily basis.

WTI pushes higher above $60

Rising oil prices seem to be helping the commodity-sensitive CAD gather strength against its rivals on Tuesday. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's (API) weekly crude oil inventory report, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at its highest level in three months at $60.50, adding 0.5% on the day.

Later in the session, Manufacturing Shipments data from Canada, which is expected to show no changes in October following September's 0.2% contraction, will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

On the other hand, Building Permits, Housing Starts, Industrial Production and IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index will be featured in the US economic docket. Following last Friday's decisive rebound, the US Dollar Index seems to be staying in a consolidation channel above the 97 handle and a stronger-than-expected reading in production data could help the greenback find demand.

Overview
Today last price 1.3161
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.3159
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3249
Daily SMA50 1.3206
Daily SMA100 1.3233
Daily SMA200 1.3274
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3186
Previous Daily Low 1.3114
Previous Weekly High 1.3267
Previous Weekly Low 1.315
Previous Monthly High 1.3328
Previous Monthly Low 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3142
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3159
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.312
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3049
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3192
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3225
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

