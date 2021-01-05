USD/CAD pares daily losses, trades above 1.2770 in early NA session

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is staging a rebound in the early American session.
  • US Dollar Index edges higher ahead of Wall Street's opening bell.
  • WTI clings to strong daily gains above $48 ahead of API data.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to 1.2730 area during the European trading hours but reversed its direction in the last hour. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.2774.

USD/CAD turns north on DXY recovery

A negative shift in market sentiment seems to be helping the greenback gather strength in the early American session. At the moment, the S&P 500 Futures were down 0.42% on the day and the US Dollar Index (DXY), which dropped to a daily low of 89.59, was posting small losses at 89.79.

Meanwhile, the data from Canada showed that prices for products manufactured in Canada, as measured by the Industrial Product Price Index (IPPI), fell 0.6% on a monthly basis in November and put additional weight on the CAD's shoulders.

On the other hand, crude oil prices continue to push higher and help the commodity-related loonie limit its losses for the time being. Ahead of the American Petroleum Institue's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is up 1.76% on the day at $48.15.

Later in the session, the ISM will release its US Manufacturing PMI report for December. Moreover, investors will keep a close eye on early exit polls of the runoff election in Georgia, which will determine if Democrats will be able to gain the majority in the US senate.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2764
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2792
Daily SMA50 1.2956
Daily SMA100 1.3077
Daily SMA200 1.3396
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2798
Previous Daily Low 1.2665
Previous Weekly High 1.2876
Previous Weekly Low 1.2714
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2747
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2716
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2565
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2831
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2963

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

