USD/CAD pares daily losses, steadies around 1.3100 after DXY rebound

- USD/CAD gained traction and rose above 1.3100 during American session.
- Crude oil's upbeat performance helps CAD limit its losses.
- Economic activity in US' private sector continued to expand in November.
After dropping to 1.3050 area during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair reversed its direction and climbed to a daily high of 1.3107. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.3098, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
Earlier in the day, rising crude oil prices helped the commodity-sensitive CAD gather strength against its rivals. Supported by the optimism that coronavirus vaccines will lead to a steady recovery in energy demand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to its highest level in more than two months at $43.33. As of writing, the WTI was trading near $43, gaining 1.4% on the day.
DXY advances toward 93 after PMI data
On the other hand, the renewed USD strength allowed USD/CAD to push higher despite crude oil's upbeat performance.
After the data published by the IHS Markit showed that the business activity in both the manufacturing and the service sector in the US continued to expand at an impressive pace in November, the greenback started to outperform its rivals.
US: Markit Manufacturing PMI improves to 56.7 in November vs. 53 expected.
Supported by a 3% increase in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, the US Dollar Index (DXY) shot higher and touched a daily high of 92.80 after remaining stuck around 92 for the majority of the day.
Later in the session, Toni Gravelle, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada (BoC), and San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly will be delivering speeches.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3096
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3139
|Daily SMA50
|1.3196
|Daily SMA100
|1.3256
|Daily SMA200
|1.3534
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3097
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3039
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3075
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3061
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.305
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3016
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2992
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3107
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
XAU/USD plummets multi-month lows below $1,840 on renewed USD strength
The XAU/USD pair fell sharply in the last minutes and touched its lowest level since mid-July near $1,838. As of writing, the pair was trading around $1,840, losing 1.64% on a daily basis.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1800 amid a greenback comeback
EUR/USD is retreating to around 1.1800 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates, sending the dollar higher. Earlier, covid vaccine optimism weighed on the safe-haven greenback.
GBP/USD losses 1.33 as dollar strength outweighs vaccine optimism
GBP/USD is trading below the 1.33 level as the dollar gains strength following fresh dollar strength, triggered by upbeat US PMIs. Earlier, the pair advanced amid optimism on a coronavirus vaccine and Brexit.
Ethereum price breaks $600 in anticipation of ETH 2.0’s launch in December
Ethereum price broke $600 for the first time since June 2018. The highly anticipated Eth2 upgrade seems to be helping the smart-contracts giant gain a lot of traction.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!