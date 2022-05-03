- USD/CAD picks up bids to consolidate the first daily losses in three.
- WTI crude oil prices renew intraday low as traders shift attention to USD rebound.
- Inaction in bond markets, statements from EU could have favored sellers previously.
- Second-tier US data, risk catalysts may entertain traders ahead of FOMC.
USD/CAD bears struggle to keep reins as oil prices, Canada’s main export, renew intraday low heading into Tuesday’s European session. Also consolidating the Loonie pair’s recent losses could be the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebound amid sour sentiment.
That said, the WTI crude oil prices drop to the fresh intraday low of $104.65, down 0.30% by the press time. On the contrary, the DXY remains mildly offered around 103.55 versus the early Asian session low of 103.39.
The pair’s early-day losses could be the profit-booking moves around the yearly high as holidays in China and Japan allowed traders to lick their wounds before Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). It’s worth noting that the headlines surrounding the European Union’s (EU) readiness to push Russia out of the SWIFT payment system favored the oil prices during the early day and weighed on the USD/CAD.
It should be observed that the market sentiment remains firmer as European indices seem to track Wall Street’s gains and challenge the USD/CAD recovery moves.
Hence, the Loonie pair may witness further weakness should Bank of Canada (BOC) Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers manage to please CAD bulls. Also important to watch are the US Factory Orders for March, expected at 1.1% versus -0.5% prior.
Technical analysis
Despite the daily fall, USD/CAD remains above a downward sloping trend line from December 2021, around 1.2860 by the press time, which in turn directs buyers toward the 1.3000 threshold, with the late 2021 peak of 1.2966 likely acting as an intermediate halt.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2853
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.2881
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2659
|Daily SMA50
|1.2658
|Daily SMA100
|1.2683
|Daily SMA200
|1.2634
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2914
|Previous Daily Low
|1.284
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2868
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2843
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2804
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2769
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2917
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0500 as USD regains poise
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0500, reversing the bounce as the US dollar picks up fresh bids on hawkish Fed expectations and firmer Treasury yields. The market sentiment remains mixed ahead of German/ EU data and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rebound battles 1.2530 on USD pullback, BOE-Fed duet eyed
GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, and confronts descending resistance line from April 21. Brexit headlines join inactive markets, amid off in Japan and China, to test the latest recovery moves. US Factory Orders may offer fresh impulse but risk catalysts are more important for clear directions.
Gold bulls could come up for last dance ahead of Fed
Gold Price sitting at three-month troughs just above $1,850. US dollar’s repositioning ahead of the Fed may offer a reprieve to gold bulls. Daily technical setup suggests XAU/USD could bounce before the next downswing.
Two ‘buy the dip’ signals hint at a 23% upswing for ApeCoin price
ApeCoin price ignored all the bearish signals during its ascent last week and hit a new all-time high after a constant uptrend. This rally was driven mainly by the mania of the Yuga Labs’ “Otherside” metaverse land sale.
Forget the RBA, the Fed is about to burn it all
Let’s get this ball rolling. The Fed is so incredibly behind the curve it is embarrassing to the entire nation. The days of easy money are over. Get over it everyone.