USD/CAD pares daily gains amid renewed USD weakness, trades near 1.2560

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD reversed its direction after rising above 1.2600.
  • Falling US Treasury bond yields weigh on the USD.
  • US Dollar Index touched a fresh multi-week low below 92.00.

The USD/CAD pair climbed to a daily high of 1.2626 during the European trading hours but turned south in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2561.

USD weakens after US inflation report

Earlier in the day, rising US Treasury bond yields provided a boost to the greenback and the US Dollar Index (DXY) advanced to a session top of 92.32 with the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield increase by more than 1%.

However, the DXY reversed its direction as the 10-year T-bond yield dropped into the negative territory after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual Core Consumer Price Index edged higher to 1.6% in March. Although this reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 1.5% it remained below the Fed's 2% target and hurt the USD. Currently, the DXY is down 0.1% at 92.00.

On the other hand, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is clinging to daily gains above $60 and helping the commodity-related loonie preserve its strength. In its monthly report,  the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said it raised the forecast for global oil demand growth in 2021 to 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) from 5.89 million (bpd) previously.

There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the USD's market valuation is likely to remain the primary driver of USD/CAD's movements.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2554
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.2562
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2549
Daily SMA50 1.2614
Daily SMA100 1.2703
Daily SMA200 1.2978
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2574
Previous Daily Low 1.2528
Previous Weekly High 1.2635
Previous Weekly Low 1.2502
Previous Monthly High 1.274
Previous Monthly Low 1.2365
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2556
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2546
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2535
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2509
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2489
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2601
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2628

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Stop losing your money! 
Learn to trade with us!

24/7 signals + Webinars    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data

EUR/USD hits three-week high after US data

EUR/USD has surged well above 1.19, as markets have reassessed US inflation data, which marginally beat estimates. Elevated expectations have triggered a "sell the fact" response on the dollar. Updates on J&J's vaccine issues are awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures

GBP/USD stabilizes above 1.3720 after mixed figures

GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK GDP figures for February missed with 0.4% and despite Britain's successful vaccination campaign. The currency pair has been under pressure as the dollar strengthens across the board alongside yields. US inflation beat estimates.

GBP/USD News

BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up

BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up

Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high at $63,287 ahead of Coinbase IPO. Ethereum price also formed a new all-time high of $2,229 and remains extremely bullish. XRP price is up by 170% in the past two weeks as it seems Ripple will win the SEC lawsuit.

Read more

Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch

Breaking: Nasdaq NDX QQQ Sets new record, technical levels to watch

Finally, the Nasdaq catches up with the broader market indices and posts a new record high. At the time of writing the Nasdaq is trading at 13,946 breaking the previous high of 13,879 from way back on February 16!

Read more

XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740

XAU/USD regains traction, tests $1,740

XAU/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward $1,720. Renewed USD weakness is providing a boost to XAU/USD. Next hurdle on the upside is located at $1,740 ahead of $1,745.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures