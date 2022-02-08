USD/CAD pares biggest daily loss in a month below 1.2700 amid softer oil prices

- USD/CAD registers another bounce off 50-day EMA to consolidate recent losses.
- Firmer yields, DXY underpin corrective pullback as oil buyers take a breather.
- Headlines concerning Russia, China and Canadian politics may entertain intraday traders ahead of US, Canada trade numbers.
USD/CAD licks its wounds around 1.2675 during the mid-Asian session on Tuesday, following the heaviest daily fall in four weeks.
Cautious optimism in the market joins pullback in prices of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil to underpin the latest rebound. However, mixed concerns and cautious sentiment ahead of the December month trade numbers from the US and Canada seem to test the Loonie pair’s corrective pullback of late.
That said, WTI crude oil prices extend the previous day’s pullback from a multi-day high, down 0.4% intraday around $90.00 by the press time. In doing so, the black gold seems to justify the recent pause in the US Treasury yields, after easing from a two-year top on Monday. Also challenging the oil traders are the Sino-American trade tussles and recently downbeat China data. It should be noted, however, that the risk of a Russia-Ukraine war and fears of the OPEC+ members’ inability to meet production hike targets keep the energy buyers hopeful.
Elsewhere, truckers’ protests in Canada and US-China trade tussles also seem to help the USD/CAD buyers amid a sluggish Asian session.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields rose 1.6 basis points to 1.93%, close to the highest levels since late 2020, while the US stock future print mild gains around 4,485 at the latest. That said, the benchmark US T-bond coupons eased from a two-year high the previous day while Wall Street marked sluggish closing. Additionally, stocks in the Asia-Pacific region also grind higher to portray slightly positive market sentiment.
Looking forward, the US Goods and Services Trade Balance for December, expected $-83B versus $-80.2B, will precede Canada’s International Merchandise Trade for the stated month, expected $2.62B against $3.13B, to entertain intraday traders of the USD/CAD pair. However, major attention will be given to the risk catalysts and Thursday’s US Consumer Price Index for January.
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond the 50-day EMA, around 1.2665 by the press time, keeps USD/CAD buyers hopeful to mark another battle with the six-week-old resistance line near 1.2785.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.267
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2622
|Daily SMA50
|1.2715
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2658
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2788
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.265
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2696
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2719
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2535
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2793
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.283
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
