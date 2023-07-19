USD/CAD oscillates in a narrow range around the 1.3170 region amid renewed USD demand

- USD/CAD oscillates around the 1.3170–1.3160 region in a narrow trading band.
- The US Dollar gains ground despite the disappointing US housing data.
- EIA Crude Oil Stock Changes indicated lower demand for crude oil.
The USD/CAD pair is trading in a narrow range below the 1.32 area. The pair currently trades around 1.3165 in the early Asian session. The Canadian Dollar loses ground against the Greenback despite disappointing US housing data from the US Census Bureau.
The US Census Bureau released monthly data on Wednesday revealing that Housing Starts fell 8% monthly in June, following a 15.7% gain (revised from +21.7%) in May. This number was below the market consensus of a 7.2% increase. Meanwhile, Building permits declined 3.7% in June, following a 5.6% gain in May. The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the Greenback relative to a basket of foreign currencies, has climbed to five-day highs despite the disappointing data.
On the Canadian Dollar front, the Canadian Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June decreased to 2.8% YoY from 3.4% in May. This figure was below the market's prediction of 3%. The CPI rose 0.1% MoM against market estimates of a 0.3% gain. Additionally, the monthly Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy costs, declined 0.1%, while the annual Core CPI fell to 3.2%, down from 3.7% in May.
The Canadian Dollar could get some support from the Bank of Canada's hawkish stance. However, the next meeting is due in September, and the BoC will have received further inflation and labor market data by then before determining the monetary policy.
On Wednesday, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change in the week ending July 14 was -0.708M, compared to expectations of 2.44M and a gain of 5.946M the previous week. This figure indicated lower demand for crude oil and dragged the oil price lower following the release of the data.
Looking ahead, the Canadian Retail Sales m/m will be keenly watched. Also, the Unemployment Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index will be due later this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prods four-day downtrend below 0.6800 amid anxiety ahead of Australia employment data
AUD/USD remains on the back foot at the lowest levels in a week, making rounds to 0.6770-75 after a four-day losing streak during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. The risk-barometer pair aptly portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of Australia’s top-tier employment data.
EUR/USD bears attack 1.1200 as ECB hawks retreat on inflation concern, mid-tier EU/US data eyed
EUR/USD remains on the back foot around 1.1200 while fading the previous day’s bounce off the weekly low. The Euro pair justifies recent doubts about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) hawkish moves amid inflation concerns, as well as justify the US Dollar strength.
Gold flirts with $1,980 resistance amid US Dollar rebound, mixed clues
Gold price stays defensive around the highest levels since early June during a three-week uptrend, making rounds to $1,980 amid early Thursday morning in Asia, as market players seek fresh clues to conquer the immediate key upside hurdle.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Last recourse for BTC and ETH, but XRP will not yield
Bitcoin (BTC) has traders at the edge of their seats, treading along dangerous lines as investors wait for a decisive, tangible move to influence their hand. The confusion also extends to the Ethereum (ETH) price camp where gloom continues to spread.
Australian Employment Preview: Good news could be bad news for the RBA Premium
Australia will publish June employment figures early on Thursday, following the release of mildly hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Meeting Minutes. According to the market forecast, the country is expected to have added 15K new job positions in the month, well below the previous 75.9K.