USD/CAD oscillates above 1.3550 ahead of US GDP/ Durable Goods data, oil soars

- USD/CAD is juggling above 1.3550 as the focus has shifted to the US growth rate and Durable Goods data.
- The BOC surprised the market with a lower-than-projected rate hike by 50 bps.
- Oil prices have accelerates despite a build-up of oil inventories by the EIA.
The USD/CAD pair has turned sideways after a wild gyration in a 1.3533-1.3650 range in the late Tokyo session. The asset is displaying a rangebound structure in a 1.3545-1.3582 area in Asia. The major is expected to remain lackluster ahead of the release of the US critical data.
Meanwhile, market sentiment is extremely positive and risk-perceived currencies are having a ball. The US dollar index (DXY) has witnessed a dead cat bounce after refreshing its monthly low at 109.56. While the 10-year US Treasury yields are still vulnerable and hovering around the cushion of 4%.
A roller-coaster move in a 1.3545-1.3582 area on Wednesday was recorded after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada (BOC). BOC Governor Tiff Macklem announced a rate hike by 50 basis points (bps), pushing the borrowing rates to 3.75%. A lower-than-projected rate hike has surprised the market participants.
Talking about the peak of inflationary pressures, BOC’s Macklem cited that the central bank is still far from the goal of ensuring inflation is low, stable, and predictable. On policy guidance, Canada’s central bank stated that they are getting closer to the end of the tightening phase but added that they are not there yet.
"Analysts at CIBC still expected the rate to peak at 4.25%, despite the “slight dabbing of the brakes” compared to previous hikes.
On the US dollar front, projections claim that the US GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 2.4% in the third quarter vs. a de-growth of 0.6%. Also, the US Durable Goods Orders are seen higher at 0.6% against a drop of 0.2%.
Meanwhile, oil prices have witnessed a firmer rally amid tailwinds of a weaker DXY and sanctions on Russia. The oil prices have climbed to near $88.00 despite an announcement of an oil inventory build-up by the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The oil stockpiles have accelerates by 2.588M barrels against the projections of 1.029M barrels of build-up, for the last week ending October 21.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3567
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.3552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3714
|Daily SMA50
|1.3405
|Daily SMA100
|1.3154
|Daily SMA200
|1.2927
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3652
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3508
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3885
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.363
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3838
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3597
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3633
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3777
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles below 0.6500 ahead of US GDP
AUD/USD remains on the defensive in a narrow range below 0.6500 in the Asian trading hours. Weak Australian Export Prices data weigh on the aussie. investors stay cautious, awaiting the US advance Q3 GDP for fresh stimulus.
EUR/USD stays in a rangebound structure below 1.0100 ahead of ECB policy/US GDP
The EUR/USD pair has extended its lackluster performance in the Tokyo session as investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the ECB. In addition to the ECB policy, the US GDP data also carries the utmost importance.
Gold bulls testing the H&S' neckline
The price of gold is trying to get above a key resistance area on the daily chart of $1,668 where it needs to close on a daily basis to instil confidence in the bulls that there is fuel in the tank for a potentially significant continuation of this current correction. $1,675 the high was achieved on Wednesday.
SushiSwap rises by 16.8% after proposal for creating three new DAOs receives approval
SushiSwap price, along with the rest of the crypto market, marked a significant rise over the last 24 hours. However, along with the broader market bullish cues, SushiSwap received positive signals from its ecosystem as well.
US Q3 GDP Preview: Dollar bears to retain control on weak GDP print Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release its first estimate of the third-quarter GDP on Thursday. Markets forecast the US economy to expand at an annualized rate of 2.4% following the 0.6% contraction recorded in the second quarter.