USD/CAD: Options market suggests strongest bullish bias in a month, BOC in focus

One-month risk reversal on USD/CAD, a measure of the spread between call and put prices, prints the strongest weekly reading since late March, according to data source Reuters.
With the premium on the calls rising beyond the puts, bulls are likely returning to the fore. However, today’s Bank of Canada (BOC) monetary policy meeting becomes the key.
Read: Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD
The mood in the options markets could have taken clues from the Canadian budget and covid fears. That said, the US order to keep border controls with Canada and workplace activity restrictions are some additional positives for the USD/CAD prices.
At press time ahead of Wednesday’s European session, USD/CAD consolidates the previous day’s heavy gains, the biggest in five weeks, while taking rounds to 1.2600.
Read: USD/CAD Price Analysis: Snaps two-day uptrend ahead of BOC
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.2000 as USD bulls take a breather
EUR/USD is in downside consolidation above 1.2000 amid risk-off mood. The US dollar clings to overnight recovery gains while the yields steady. J&J’s covid vaccine news fails to cheer the euro amid rising infections globally.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds lower ground below 1.3950, extending the pullback from seven-week highs. The US dollar’s strength, Brexit jitters and covid woes supersede the upbeat UK jobs data and re-opening optimism. UK CPI data awaited.
Gold likely to face stiff resistance near $1795-$1800, focus on yields
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounded on Tuesday as the US Treasury yields tumbled alongside global stocks. Surging covid infections globally brought a reality check into the markets and triggered a fresh risk-aversion wave.
ETH price eyes all-time highs as ETFs receive approval in Canada
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
Markets tumble as covid fears overshadow vaccination drive
European markets have been hit hard, with rising global Covid cases serving as a reminder of how mutations could derail the recovery. Meanwhile, improved jobs data has helped the pound, but comes to the detriment of the FTSE 100.