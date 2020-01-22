USD/CAD offered near 1.3050 post-CPI and ahead of BoC

- USD/CAD keeps the familiar range in the mid-1.30s.
- Canada headline CPI rose 2.2% YoY in December.
The Canadian dollar is trading on a volatile note vs. its American counterpart on Wednesday, with USD/CAD now hovering around the 1.3050 region in the wake of key data.
USD/CAD now looks to BoC
The pair is extending the erratic performance so far this week, coming under selling pressure in levels just below 1.3100 the figure, or weekly highs, recorded earlier in the session.
CAD regained some shine after Canadian inflation figures tracked by the headline CPI rose at an annualized 2.2% during December, while Core consumer prices rose 2.0% from a year earlier.
Additional results in the Canadian docket saw the New Housing Price Index rising 0.2% MoM during last month and the Wholesale Trade Sales contracting 1.2% inter-month in November.
Later in the session, the BoC is expected to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 1.75%, while Governor S.Poloz will give a press conference afterwards.
USD/CAD significant levels
As of writing the pair is retreating 0.13% at 1.3053 and a breach of 1.3035 (weekly low Jan.22) would aim for 1.2951 (low Dec.31 2019) and then 1.2884 (monthly low Sep.20 2018). On the upside, the next hurdle comes at 1.3091 (weekly high Jan.22) followed by 1.3104 (2020 high Jan.9) and finally 1.3157 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
