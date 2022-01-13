USD/CAD off two-month low, keeps the red below 1.2500 mark amid bearish USD

- USD/CAD continued losing ground for the third successive day and dropped to over a two-month low.
- The post-US CPI selling bias remained unabated and was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure.
- Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses amid the cautious mood.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to over a two-month low during the early European session, albeit quickly recovered few pips thereafter and was last seen trading with only modest losses, below the 1.2500 mark.
The pair witnessed some follow-through selling for the third successive day on Thursday and added to its weekly losses amid an extension of the post-US CPI US dollar downfall. Given that a March Fed rate hike was fully priced in, the USD witnessed aggressive long-unwinding in a typical “sell the fact” kind of trade following the release of US consumer inflation figures.
The selling bias remained unabated through the early part of trading on Thursday, though rebounding US Treasury bond yields and a softer risk tone extended some support to the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, retreating crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and helped limit any further losses for the USD/CAD pair, at least for the time being.
That said, the technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. The negative outlook is reinforced by the fact that spot prices broke through the 100-day SMA support earlier this week. A subsequent slide and acceptance below the 1.2500 psychological mark also validated the bearish bias.
Hence, any attempted recovery move is more likely to attract fresh selling at higher levels and remain limited. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. This, along with oil price dynamics, might produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2488
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2504
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2756
|Daily SMA50
|1.27
|Daily SMA100
|1.2627
|Daily SMA200
|1.2502
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.258
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2496
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2814
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2528
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2548
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2473
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2442
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2389
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2611
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2641
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
