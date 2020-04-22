USD/CAD off lows, still deep in the red near mid-1.4100s

USD/CAD corrects from multi-week tops and falls over 100 pips amid a modest USD pullback.

Weaker sentiment around oil prices undermined the loonie and helped limit deeper losses in USD/CAD.

The USD/CAD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around the 1.4130-25 region in the last hour, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick to the 1.4235 region, rather came under some aggressive intraday selling pressure and snapped a two-day winning streak amid a modest US dollar pullback.

The US Senate passed another $484 billion economic support bill and boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a goodish bounce in the equity markets and weighed on the greenback's perceived safe-haven status.

Meanwhile, the sentiment around the oil market remains fragile amid concerns over the shortage of storage space and a global supply glut. This eventually undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie – and helped limit deeper losses in USD/CAD.

Persistent worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic should continue to benefit the USD's status as the global reserve currency and attract some dip-buying in the absence of relevant market-moving data.

Technical levels to watch