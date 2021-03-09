USD/CAD off lows, back to the 1.2640/50 area as US dollar trims losses

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Canadian dollar losses momentum versus dollar drops against AUD and NZD on risk appetite.
  • USD/CAD continues to be unable to move away from 1.2650.

The USD/CAD rose more than fifty pips from the five-day low it reached earlier on Tuesday at 1.2589. It is back near the 1.2650 area, modestly lower for the day. The rebound took place amid a recovery of the US dollar and also as US yields move to the upside.

A decline in yields triggered a correction of the US dollar across the board on Tuesday. The DXY dropped from monthly highs above 92.50 to 92.00 and is at 92.10, moving of lows. Equity prices in Wall Street are sharply higher. The Dow Jones gains 0.82% and the Nasdaq 3.12%.  The optimism in US markets did not boost the demand for commodity currencies.

In the bond market, the US 10-year yield is at 1.556%, at the highest level since early European hours. The rebound in yields helped the dollar trim losses. Also, gold and silver pulled back over the last hour.

USD/CAD back to its actual gravity area

The pair is now back at the 1.2435/50 area, where it has closed over the last seven trading days. Every run above or below has been unable to hold for USD/CAD. The mentioned area continues to be like a field of attraction. That zone also contains the 20-day moving average.

A consolidation below 1.2600 would point to further losses, while on the upside above 1.2700 should open the door to more gains.

USD/CAD daily chart

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2644
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.2676
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2655
Daily SMA50 1.2706
Daily SMA100 1.285
Daily SMA200 1.3103
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.27
Previous Daily Low 1.2623
Previous Weekly High 1.274
Previous Weekly Low 1.2575
Previous Monthly High 1.287
Previous Monthly Low 1.2468
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2671
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2653
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2633
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2589
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2555
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2744
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2787

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat

EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat

EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness

GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD jumps to three-day tops, around $1720 level

XAU/USD jumps to three-day tops, around $1720 level

Gold witnessed some short-covering on Tuesday and staged a goodish bounce from nine-month lows. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and remained supportive of the move.

Gold News

Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs

Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs

Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00

After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures