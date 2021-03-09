USD/CAD off lows, back to the 1.2640/50 area as US dollar trims losses

- Canadian dollar losses momentum versus dollar drops against AUD and NZD on risk appetite.
- USD/CAD continues to be unable to move away from 1.2650.
The USD/CAD rose more than fifty pips from the five-day low it reached earlier on Tuesday at 1.2589. It is back near the 1.2650 area, modestly lower for the day. The rebound took place amid a recovery of the US dollar and also as US yields move to the upside.
A decline in yields triggered a correction of the US dollar across the board on Tuesday. The DXY dropped from monthly highs above 92.50 to 92.00 and is at 92.10, moving of lows. Equity prices in Wall Street are sharply higher. The Dow Jones gains 0.82% and the Nasdaq 3.12%. The optimism in US markets did not boost the demand for commodity currencies.
In the bond market, the US 10-year yield is at 1.556%, at the highest level since early European hours. The rebound in yields helped the dollar trim losses. Also, gold and silver pulled back over the last hour.
USD/CAD back to its actual gravity area
The pair is now back at the 1.2435/50 area, where it has closed over the last seven trading days. Every run above or below has been unable to hold for USD/CAD. The mentioned area continues to be like a field of attraction. That zone also contains the 20-day moving average.
A consolidation below 1.2600 would point to further losses, while on the upside above 1.2700 should open the door to more gains.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2644
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.2676
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2655
|Daily SMA50
|1.2706
|Daily SMA100
|1.285
|Daily SMA200
|1.3103
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.27
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2623
|Previous Weekly High
|1.274
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2575
|Previous Monthly High
|1.287
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2468
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2653
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2589
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2555
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2744
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD jumps to three-day tops, around $1720 level
Gold witnessed some short-covering on Tuesday and staged a goodish bounce from nine-month lows. Retreating US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking and remained supportive of the move.
Cardano price looks primed to breakout to new all-time highs
Cardano advances unabated on its path towards decentralization. The so-called “Ethereum killer” will reach 100% decentralization by the end of March. ADA price is holding key support at $1.10 as volume remains light.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.