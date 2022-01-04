USD/CAD: Off intraday low past 1.2700 on steady yields, firmer oil prices, focus on PMIs

- USD/CAD pares the biggest daily fall in a fortnight, refreshes intraday low at the latest.
- Yields await fresh clues to extend run-up, USD pullback favors oil buyers.
- OPEC+ meeting, US/Canada PMIs for December will be in focus.
After a strong start of 2022, USD/CAD declines 0.20% intraday to 1.2730 while consolidating recent gains ahead of Tuesday’s European session.
The Loonie pair tracked US Treasury yields to the north while rising the most in two weeks. The recent weakness, however, could also be linked to the mildly bid prices of Canada’s main export item, WTI crude oil.
Despite recently easing to $75.95, WTI crude oil prints 0.15% intraday gains, up for the second consecutive day. In doing so, the black gold cheered cautious optimism in the markets ahead of the OPEC+ verdict. In this regard, Reuters said, “OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plans to increase output in February when it meets on Tuesday, seeing a mild and short-lived impact on demand from the Omicron coronavirus variant, three sources from the oil producer group told on Monday.”
Elsewhere, the US Treasury yields remain steady around the highest levels in six weeks, after the biggest daily jump in multiple days. That said, the 10-year bond coupon pokes 1.63% while the 2-year yields seesaw near the highest level since March 2020. Additionally, the US Dollar Index (DXY) struggles to extend the previous day’s gains, the heaviest in two weeks.
While firmer US stock futures and mixed performance of the Asia-Pacific shares could be linked for the market’s latest consolidation, fears of the South African covid variant and faster rate hike by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keep favoring the USD/CAD buyers.
Even so, Canadian Markit Manufacturing PMI for December and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for the said month, expected 57.5 and 60.2 versus 57.2 and 61.1 in that order, will be important to the USD/CAD traders.
Furthermore, updates from the OPEC+, virus news and US Treasury yields are also important to forecast short-term USD/CAD performance.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a two-week-old resistance line, near 1.2765 by the press time, USD/CAD stays directed towards the 100-DMA level of 1.2630. That said, bearish MACD signals and a steady RSI line keep sellers hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2728
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.2752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2789
|Daily SMA50
|1.2661
|Daily SMA100
|1.2629
|Daily SMA200
|1.2499
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2779
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2631
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2848
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.262
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2964
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2608
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2723
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2688
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2573
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2515
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2811
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2959
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
