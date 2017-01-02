USD/CAD 'not looking good' below today's high; palpable US dollar weakness

Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3052, up +0.17% on the day or 21-pips, having posted a daily high at 1.3102 and low at 1.3027.

Today's US economic docket was supportive as the ADP report printed a stellar figure at 246K vs.165K on the consensus. However, the main event of the NA trading session, the FOMC statement stole every hope from dollar bulls to re-test or print new highs.

Historical data available for traders and investors indicates during the last 5-weeks that USD/CAD pair had the best trading day at +1.71% (Jan.18) or 227-pips, and the worst at -1.02% (Jan.17) or (133)-pips.

Technical levels to watch

In terms of technical levels, upside barriers are aligned at 1.3116 (200-DMA), then at 1.328 (100-DMA) and above that at 1.3386 (high Jan.20). While supports are aligned at 1.2968 (low Jan.31), later at 1.2900-1.2880 range (horizontal support) and below that at 1.2763 (low August 18). On the other hand, Stochastic Oscillator (5,3,3) seems to change direction and head south, therefore, there is evidence to expect further Canadian dollar gains in the near term.

