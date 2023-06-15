USD/CAD near multi-month low following economic data from the US

- USD/CAD targets November 2022 lows at 1.3260.
- US Retail Sales data came in strong, and Jobless Claims in the first week of June picked up.
- Rising Oil prices and positive market sentiment support the CAD.
In Thursday’s session, the USD/CAD dropped more than 60 pips towards the 1.3245 level amid US Dollar weakness. In that sense, US bond yields are declining while Wall Street indexes trade with gains. On the other hand, amid the positive market sentiment and rising Oil prices, the CAD gained traction
US Yields decline following Jobless Claims and Retail Sales data
The US Census Bureau confirmed that Retail Sales in the US expanded by 0.3% vs the 0.1% contraction expected, while Jobless Claims in the week that ended in June 9 came in at 262K vs the 249K expected – the same as the previous weekly reading of 262k. It's worth noticing that US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell noted at Wednesday’s press conference that the labor market in the US remains robust, so signs of unemployment rising make a dovish stance by the Fed more likely.
As a reaction, the US bond yields have weakened across the curve. The 10-year bond yield fell to 3.73%, while the 2-year yield sits at 4.65% and the 5-year yields 3.93% with a 2.03% drop, respectively. In addition, as stocks and bond yields tend to be negatively correlated, the expectations of a less aggressive Fed made the major Wall Street indexes rise with the S&P 500 (SPX) rising more than 0.40% standing at highs since April 2022.
Moreover, the positive market sentiment made Oil prices rise. The Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose more than 1% to the $69.80 area benefiting the CAD as Canada is a world-leading oil exporter.
USD/CAD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the USD/CAD holds a bearish outlook for the short term as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) both suggest that the sellers are in control while the pair trades below its main moving averages. However, both indicators are near oversold conditions suggesting an upwards correction could come into play.
If USD/CAD manages to move higher, the next resistances to watch are at the 1.3250 zone, followed by the 1.3300 area and the psychological mark at 1.3330. On the other hand, if the pair continues to lose ground, immediate support levels are seen at the November 2022 low at 1.3225, followed by the 1.3200 area.
USD/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3234
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0090
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.68
|Today daily open
|1.3324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3472
|Daily SMA50
|1.3481
|Daily SMA100
|1.3514
|Daily SMA200
|1.3517
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3353
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3272
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3462
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3313
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3322
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3303
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.328
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3236
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3442
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs further to the 1.0950 area Premium
EUR/USD extended its rally and reached its highest level in a month above 1.0950. The ECB hiked key rates by 25 bps as expected, and President Lagarde paved the way for one more rate increase in July. The US Dollar tumbled amid increased risk appetite and a decline in Treasury yields.
GBP/USD extends rally, approaches 1.2800
GBP/USD gained bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since April 2022 at 1.2785. The US Dollar remains under strong selling pressure after US economic data and improving market sentiment. Over the last three days, the pair has gained over 2% and nearly 300 pips.
Gold rebounds above $1,950 as US yields slide
Gold price staged a decisive rebound from the multi-month it touched below $1,930 and rose above $1,950 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year T-bond yield is down more than 2%, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Ethereum price faces backlash from institutions after Fed refrains from raising rates
Ethereum price, along with the leader of the cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, noted a pullback despite the US Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping the interest rates steady this month.
Bank of Japan Preview: No surprises expected, looking at July Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its monetary policy decision on Friday, June 16. The policy decision will be announced tentatively at around 03:00 GMT; later Governor Kazuo Ueda will hold a press conference.