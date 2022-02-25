USD/CAD moves back above 1.2800, remains supported by Russia's move on Ukraine

- USD/CAD attracted some dip-buying on Friday amid renewed USD strength.
- An escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- A pullback in oil prices undermined the loonie and further extended support.
The USD/CAD pair reversed intraday losses and climbed to the top end of its daily trading range, back above the 1.2800 mark during the early part of the European session.
Following the overnight pullback from the two-month high and an early downtick on Friday, the USD/CAD pair attracted fresh buying near the 1.2770 region and was supported by renewed US dollar strength. The worsening situation in Ukraine. This was seen as a key factor that continued acting as a tailwind for the safe-haven greenback and assisted the pair to regain some traction.
In the latest developments, reports indicated that Russian forces have entered the Obolon district in Kyiv. According to the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian military is fighting off the Russian troops and there are also mentions of Russian air missiles spotted in north of Kyiv. This, in turn, kept investors on the edge and kept a lid on the early optimistic move in the markets.
Apart from this, the intraday pullback in crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie and provided modest lift to the USD/CAD pair. The intraday uptick, however, lacked follow-through buying hopes for a likely Russia-Ukraine ceasefire. Hence, the market focus will remain on the outcome of the NATO summit and fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga.
Friday's US economic docket highlights the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the Core PCE Price Index - and Durable Goods Orders, due later during the early North American session. The data, however, might do little to influence the USD or provide any meaningful impetus, leaving the USD/CAD pair at the mercy of the incoming geopolitical headlines.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2816
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.2806
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2724
|Daily SMA50
|1.2704
|Daily SMA100
|1.2633
|Daily SMA200
|1.2556
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2878
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2728
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2784
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2664
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2814
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2821
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2655
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2581
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.288
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2954
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.303
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold to remain volatile around $1,917 amid Russia-Ukraine war
Gold price braces for yet another turbulent day, with volatility to remain through the roof amid incoming updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is reportedly ready for taking control of Kyiv.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.