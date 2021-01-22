USD/CAD moves away from multi-year lows, climbs to 1.2675-80 region

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to stage a modest bounce from multi-year lows.
- A pullback in the equity markets benefitted the safe-haven USD and extended some support.
- Sliding crude oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the positive move.
The USD/CAD pair edged higher through the early European session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 1.2680 region in the last hour.
The pair managed to gain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and built on the previous day's modest bounce from sub-1.2600 levels, or multi-year lows. A weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked loonie, which, in turn, was seen driving the USD/CAD pair higher.
Oil retreated further from 11-month highs touched last week and was weighed down by worries that the imposition of lockdown restrictions will curb fuel demand. The black gold was further pressured by data released on Wednesday, showing that US crude oil inventories surprisingly increased by 2.6 million barrels last week.
Apart from this, a modest pullback in the equity markets extended some support to the US dollar and provided an additional boost to the USD/CAD pair. Investors opted to take some profits off the table following the recent strong rally to record highs, which was driven by hopes for a massive US fiscal stimulus measures.
Investors have been pricing in the prospects for more aggressive fiscal spending in 2021 under Joe Biden's presidency. This comes amid the optimism over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus disease and fueled hopes for a strong global economic recovery, eventually boosting investors' confidence.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to Friday's economic docket, highlighting the release of Canadian monthly retail sales data and flash US PMI prints, for a fresh impetus. This, along with the official oil inventory data from the US, should assist investors to grab some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2676
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.35
|Today daily open
|1.2632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2728
|Daily SMA50
|1.2836
|Daily SMA100
|1.302
|Daily SMA200
|1.3308
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.259
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2836
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2625
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2612
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2598
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2565
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.254
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2681
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2715
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2150 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2150, as the US dollar bounce gathers pace amid souring market mood. Markit´s preliminary PMIs for January are set to show a robust manufacturing sector and struggling services one. The ECB stood pat but sounded more upbeat on the economy.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650 on downbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD extends losses below 1.3700 after the UK Retail Sales missed expectations with 0.3% MoM in December. Broad-based US dollar rebound amid downbeat market mood also weighs on the spot. UK Prelim PMIs awaited.
Gold justifies Thursday’s doji below 21-DMA to drop towards $1,850
Gold extends previous day’s pullback to retest 50-day SMA, weekly support line. The yellow metal refreshed two-week high the previous day but failed to cross a 21-day SMA. Bearish MACD, trend reversal suggesting candlestick favor sellers.
Forex Today: Markets retreat amid new covid worries, Bitcoin volatility rises, Bien's speech eyed
Markets are edging lower and the safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid concerns of extended lockdowns, vaccination bottlenecks, and hurdles to passing US stimulus.
Dollar index holds above 90 as S&P 500 futures drop
The dollar index defends key support as risk rally stalls. The greenback's broader trend remains bearish as Fed taper unlikely anytime soon. A renewed rally in US Treasury yields could complicate matters for the dollar bears.