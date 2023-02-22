USD/CAD moves above mid-1.3500s, highest since January amid bearish Oil prices

- USD/CAD gains traction for the second straight day and climbs to its highest level since January.
- Tuesday’s softer Canadian CPI and bearish Oil prices undermine the Loonie and remain supportive.
- Hawkish Fed expectations favour the USD bulls ahead of the crucial FOMC meeting minutes.
The USD/CAD pair attracts some buying for the second straight day on Wednesday and touches its highest level since January 6, during the first half of the European session. The pair currently trades around the 1.3550 and seems poised to prolong its recent upward trajectory witnessed over the past week or so.
A combination of factors undermines the Canadian Dollar, which, in turn, assists the USD/CAD pair to capitalize on the previous day's strong move up and gain traction for the second straight day.
Softer Canadian consumer inflation figures released on Tuesday fueled speculations that the Bank of Canada could pause the rate-hiking cycle.
Adding to this, bearish Crude Oil prices - amid worries that rapidly rising borrowing costs will dampen economic growth and dent fuel demand - further weighs on the commodity-linked Loonie.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, continues to draw support from firming expectations that the Federal Reserve will stick to its hawkish stance.
Markets are pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at the next two FOMC policy meetings in March and May.
Hawkish bets were reaffirmed by strong US PMIs on Tuesday, which showed that business activity unexpectedly rebounded to an eight-month high in February, pointing to an economy that remains resilient and supporting prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed.
Moreover, several FOMC officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell, recently stressed the need to keep raising rates gradually to fully gain control of inflation.
Hence, the focus will remain glued to the release of the FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due later during the US session, which investors will use to look for fresh cues about the Fed's rate-hike path. This should which will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the USD/CAD pair.
Apart from this, Oil price dynamics could further contribute to producing meaningful trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective the USD/CAD pair looks to be completing a three-wave measured move price pattern on the 4-hour charts.
Measured moves describe the outline of a 'zig-zag' with a wave higher followed by a corrective wave and then a final wave higher, that is of similar length to the first wave, or a Fibonnacci extension thereof.
The final wave three has now reached a 61.8% extension of the length of wave one suggesting it has hit the conservative target for its extension. Bulls are showing no sign of let up, however, and wave three could continue to the next target at 1.3622, the 100% extension of wave one.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator, on the 4-hour chart, however, is overbought and this is a signal for bulls to stop adding to their positions. USD/CAD could still go higher - and this is not a signal to sell yet - but risks are now increasing of a pullback.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3555
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.3537
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.339
|Daily SMA50
|1.3466
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3253
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3549
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3441
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3538
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3274
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3483
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3469
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3361
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3577
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3617
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3685
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends gains near 1.0650 ahead of Fed Minutes
EUR/USD is holding gains while trading near 1.0650 early Wednesday. The pair's upside could be linked to the US Dollar’s retreat amid a cautious mood and a minor pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The Minutes of the first Fed meeting of 2023 is next in focus.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2100 amid cautious mood, Fed Minutes eyed
GBP/USD has come under fresh selling pressure and dropped below 1.2100 in the European morning. Looming geopolitical risks and pre-Fed Minutes anxiety weigh on the pair while a steady US Dollar and upbeat UK PMIs could keep the downside cushioned.
Gold: Can FOMC Minutes provide a spark?
Gold price trades around key $1,835 support, awaiting next catalyst. Market will scrutinize last Fed meeting minutes looking for more monetary policy clues. PCE disinflation should continue, but any surprise could have a notable impact on Gold.
Why the crypto China narrative is not bullish for Bitcoin and Ethereum prices
BTC and ETH have nosedived since February 21 but experts believe the "crypto China narrative," emerging from Hong Kong's liberal attitude towards cryptocurrency businesses and trading, could come to the rescue.
SP500 is on the edge – Make it or break it
Stock indexes remain positive for the year with the Nasdaq up +12.6%, the S&P 500 up +6.2%, and the Dow up +2.1%. Where stocks go from here still very much depends on the Federal Reserve's upcoming moves.