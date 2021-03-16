USD/CAD: Modest upside with resistance seen at 1.2573 – Credit Suisse

The USD/CAD pair has managed to recover back above the recent and mid-February 2018 lows at 1.2468/41 as expected after an intraday tested lower. Economists at Credit Suisse look for further choppy back and forward price action to unfold in the near-term.
See: USD/CAD to move lower for a test of the 1.2385 mark – DBS Bank
Key quotes
“With daily RSI momentum already close to oversold territory, we look for modest upside to unfold to maintain the choppy back and forward price action in the near term, with resistance seen at 1.2513, then 1.2573.”
“A direct and closing break below the crucial recent and mid-February 2018 low at 1.2468/41 would suggest an acceleration of the core bear trend and see support next at 1.2402/00, then 1.2348/32, ahead of 1.2300. Beyond here would see the potential uptrend from Main 2015 at 1.2277, just shy of the 2018 low at 1.2255, where we would expect to see a more concerted effort to hold.”
“Above 1.2573 would further ease the immediate downside bias and see a move to 1.2683/86 next. Removal of here would open up to a test of the 55-day average, currently at 1.2686.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD marginally higher after upbeat German data
EUR/USD has taken advantage of falling yields to hold above 1.19 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat estimates with 76.6 points. The euro has been hit by the suspension of AstraZeneca's vaccinations.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.38 as Bailey commits to bond buys
GBP/USD has dropped toward 1.38 after BOE Governor Bailey committed to continuing buying bonds despite an improvement in the economy. US bond yields remain elevated ahead of US Retail Sales.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.