USD/CAD: Mixed trade headlines, sluggish WTI keep prices under check

- USD/CAD fails to extend Friday’s recovery, stays below the 12-week-old resistance line.
- Hong Kong election results fail to counter doubts over phase two deal between the US and China.
- The pullback in oil prices adds to the lack of performance.
Given the mixed trade headlines, not to forget indecision among oil traders, USD/CAD seesaws around 1.3295 during Monday’s Asian session.
News that pro-Democratic candidates are up for a huge victory in Hong Kong’s district election recently favored market’s risk tone. However, the Reuters’ story, relying on official from the United States (US) and China, raise doubts on the phase two level deal between the US and Beijing, which in turn challenges the trade sentiment.
Prior to that, the US President Donald Trump increased the odds of a successful phase one deal with China. However, the Trump administration’s emphasis on the Hog Kong bill, which was recently passed by the Congress, risks another round of US-China political tussle.
It’s worth mentioning that the US 10-year Treasury yields takes rounds to 1.783% while S&P 500 Futures also rise by 0.30% to 3,120 by the press time.
Further, oil prices ignore threats from Iran and a consecutive fifth week of decline in the Baker Hughes US rig counts amid mixed trade headlines.
While Chicago Fed National Activity Index and Dallas Fed Manufacturing Index for October and November month respectively will occupy the US economic calendar, September month Wholesale Sales from Canada could also entertain the USD/CAD pair traders.
Technical Analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond multi-week-old resistance trend line, at 1.3310 now, buyers are less likely to aim for the previous month high near 1.3350 and the September month top close to 1.3385. As a result, the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 1.3230 stays on the short-term seller’s radar during the pair’s pullback.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3296
|Today Daily Change
|4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.3292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3203
|Daily SMA50
|1.3216
|Daily SMA100
|1.321
|Daily SMA200
|1.3277
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3254
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3328
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3156
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3349
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3042
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3283
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3272
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3264
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3237
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3219
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.331
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3355
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 8-week-old rising trendline amid bearish MACD
EUR/USD takes the bids to 1.1025 during the Asian session on Monday. The pair recently recovered from an upward sloping trend line since Oct 01. As a result, buyers will target 50% Fib retracement of the previous month upside.
GBP/USD: Doubts over Conservative manifesto, broad USD strength keep sellers hopeful
GBP/USD stays on the back foot around 1.2850 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair initial benefited from the polls showing a hike in Tory support for the December election.
USD/JPY holds the higher ground amid Asia risk-on
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
Gold: Down for third straight day, 100-day EMA caps immediate upside
Gold prices slip beneath 100-day EMA while taking rounds to $1,461 during the initial trading session on Monday. The yellow metal's trading below 100-day and 21-day EMAs takes clues from 12-bar MACD that has been sending bearish signals recently.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.