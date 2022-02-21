USD/CAD: Mildly offered above 1.2700 as easing Ukraine-Russia fears weigh on oil, USD

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CAD remains pressured around intraday low after snapping three-day uptrend earlier in Asia.
  • Putin-Biden readiness for Ukraine summit joins Blinken-Lavrov talks to underpin hopes of easing Moscow-Kyiv tension.
  • OPEC+ shows readiness to increase output even as supply concerns loom.
  • Financial markets in the US, Canada are off but risk catalysts may entertain traders.

USD/CAD grinds lower around 1.2730-25, down 0.25% intraday as European traders brace for Monday’s bell. The Loonie pair rose during the last two days before posting the daily losses of late.

Market’s risk-on mood, as well as softer prices of Canada’s main export item WTI crude oil, seems to recently weigh on the quote.

Fresh chatters over a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin underpin hopes of Ukraine diplomacy and favor the risk-on mood. Also keeping the traders optimistic is the scheduled meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Though, headlines conveying the US preparedness to levy harsh sanctions on Russia, in case of Ukrainian invasion, keep the market optimists on the edge.

On the other hand, WTI crude oil drops 0.80%, around $89.50 by the press time, as global producers mull for further easing of output. Also keeping the oil prices depressed are the talks over Iran’s denuclearization. It should be noted that the receding fears over the Ukraine-Russia issue also drag energy prices.

Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures reverse the early Asian loss of around 0.50% while the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured around 95.80 by the press time.

It should be noted, however, that an extended weekend in the US and Canada may challenge USD/CAD traders for the day even if the risk catalysts signal further downside of the pair.

Technical analysis

USD/CAD not only bounces off an upward sloping trend line from January 26, near 1.2690, but also portrayed a bull cross on the daily chart. That said, the 21-DMA pierces the 50-DMA from below, which in turn suggests the pair’s further upside. Also adding to the bullish bias is the firmer RSI line, recently around 55.00. That said, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of December 2021 to January 2022 downside, near 1.2770, restricts the immediate upside of the quote.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2728
Today Daily Change -0.0032
Today Daily Change % -0.25%
Today daily open 1.276
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2705
Daily SMA50 1.2709
Daily SMA100 1.2625
Daily SMA200 1.2542
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2761
Previous Daily Low 1.2674
Previous Weekly High 1.2784
Previous Weekly Low 1.2664
Previous Monthly High 1.2814
Previous Monthly Low 1.2451
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2707
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2702
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2645
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2615
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2789
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2819
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2876

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances above 1.1350 on upbeat mood, EZ PMIs eyed

EUR/USD advances above 1.1350 on upbeat mood, EZ PMIs eyed

EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.1350, extending the rebound amiid a risk-on mood-led broad US dollar weakness. Market sentiment improves on Biden-Putin summit news, although Russian invasion risks persist. Eurozone PMIs, Fedspeak awaited amid light trading. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD bulls take charge above 1.3600 amid optimism for Russian diplomacy

GBP/USD bulls take charge above 1.3600 amid optimism for Russian diplomacy

GBP/USD is riding the risk-on-waves on prospects of diplomacy over an invasion of Ukraine. The cable is higher at the start of the week, penetrating into the 1.36 area after moving up from a low of 1.3583 to test the 1.3625 highs. Fed and BoE speakers are scheduled for the week ahead.

GBP/USD News

Gold revisits sub-$1,900 area as risk appetite improves

Gold revisits sub-$1,900 area as risk appetite improves

Gold remains on the back foot around $1,892, following a fresh run-up to refresh the eight-month high with $1,908. The yellow metal’s latest weakness could be linked to the market’s hope of Ukraine diplomacy amid fresh chatters over a summit between US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Gold News

Dogecoin risks further falls as bears initiate takeover

Dogecoin risks further falls as bears initiate takeover

Dogecoin price could be at risk of further decline as the sellers initiate a takeover. DOGE has presented a consolidation pattern and projected a 34% fall toward $0.091 if the canine-themed token slices below a critical level of support. 

Read more

Stocks at risk of free fall, Biden Putin summit holds some hope?

Stocks at risk of free fall, Biden Putin summit holds some hope?

The Ukraine situation is clearly in a downward spiral, and seems more like an 85% probability of invasion at this point. Equity markets and Euro sit on the edge of a collapse that will be more profound than the market anticipates or is positioned for.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures